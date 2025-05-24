Lando Norris banishes qualifying blues to claim superb Monaco GP pole

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris banished his qualifying blues to claim pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The British driver set a new record around the streets of Monte Carlo to beat local hero Charles Leclerc to pole by 0.109 seconds.

Norris, who has bemoaned his qualifying slip-ups throughout the season, put it together at the death to clinch his first pole since the season-opener in Melbourne.

Oscar Piastri, who leads McLaren team-mate Norris by 13 points at the top of the championship standings, will start Sunday’s race from third ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen, who clinched his second win of the season at Imola last weekend to close to within 22 points of Piastri, qualified fifth.

Leclerc, who sparked jubilation in the principality 12 months ago when he ended years of near misses to clinch his first home victory, topped all three practice sessions and looked well set to clinch a fourth Monaco pole in five years.

The Monegasque improved on his final run in qualifying but was undone by Norris’ blistering final lap.

“It has been a long time coming, I feel good,” Norris said. “I don’t think you realise how good this feels after a few qualifying struggles over last few months.

“This is probably the hardest place to do it. I am very pleased.”

open image in gallery Norris beat home hero Charles Leclerc to pole in Monaco

Monaco is widely considered to be the most crucial qualifying session of the year, due it being nigh-on impossible to overtake around the narrow streets of the principality.

TOP-10 - MONACO GP QUALIFYING 1. Lando Norris 2. Charles Leclerc 3. Oscar Piastri 4. Lewis Hamilton 5. Max Verstappen 6. Isack Hadjar 7. Fernando Alonso 8. Esteban Ocon 9. Liam Lawson 10. Alex Albon

The FIA have introduced a mandatory two pit-stop rule for this season in a bid to create more strategy options for the race.

Hamilton crashed in the closing stages of final practice, losing control of his Ferrari at Massenet and spinning into the barriers.

Ferrari were forced into extensive work on Hamilton’s car, including changing the nose, front wing and gearbox.

The seven-time world champion had to pull together a fast lap to make it out of Q1 but was then placed under investigation for impeding Verstappen.

Ferrari appeared to inform their driver that the Dutchman was on a slow lap, with Hamilton saying: “You said he was slowing down, f**k sake man!”

open image in gallery Russell lost power at the start of Q2

Hamilton was just over four tenths off Norris’ pole time.

Mercedes endured a miserable qualifying, with George Russell – fourth in the drivers’ standings – and Kimi Antonelli lining up 14th and 15th.

Antonelli crashed out at the end of Q1 in his first F1 Monaco qualifying. The 18-year-old blew his left front tyre when hitting the barriers on the entry to the Nouvelle Chicane.

Russell was on the radio at the start of Q2 to report that he had lost power, with his car coming to halt in the middle of the tunnel – bringing out an inevitable red flag.

The marshals pushed his stricken machinery out of the tunnel and into an escape road as Russell guided the car and banged his steering wheel in frustration.