Tearful Lando Norris reacts to first F1 world title after tense finale in Abu Dhabi

Lando Norris was overcome with emotion as he sealed his first Formula 1 world title after a tense yet thrilling finale at the Abu Dhabi GP.

The McLaren star, who becomes the 11th British F1 world champion, pipped Red Bull’s four-time world champion Max Verstappen to the crowd by just two points after the Dutchman won the final grand prix, as well as edging out teammate Oscar Piastri, who was second at Yas Marina Circuit.

"Oh ****, thank you guys, oh my god, we made history, thanks so much,” he said over the McLaren radio. “I love you guys, thanks for everything, you deserve it. I love you Mum, I love you Dad, I'm crying."

He was wiping tears from his eyes as he emerged from his car in front of the grand stand to a huge roar from the Abu Dhabi crowd.

open image in gallery Lando Norris has won the F1 world title ( AP )

“I’ve not cried in a while,” he said afterwards. “I didn’t think I’d cry, but I did. It’s a long journey, first of all I want to say a big thanks to my guys, everyone at McLaren and my parents. They’re the ones who’ve supported me since the beginning.

“It feels amazing, I don’t know what Max feels. I want to congratulate Max and Oscar, my two biggest competitors, it’s been a pleasure and honour ro race them. I’ve enjoyed it, it’s been a long year.”

Asked whether he was thinking about the title during the 58-lap race, Norris replied: “You can’t not think about it. I know it’s a long race, we’ve seen many times that anything can happen. I kept pushing until the last two or three laps, we did what we had to do this season. They certainly didn’t make my life easy this year, but I’m happy!

“Not many people in the world or in Formula 1 get to experience what I’ve experienced this year. I’m happy for everyone more than me, I’m just crazy happy!

open image in gallery Norris was overcome with emotion at the triumph ( Getty Images )

“It’s been a long journey for me and McLaren, we’ve been together nine years, been through crazy times. It’s their first drivers title in many years, I did my part for the team this year.”

Verstappen, who has reigned as world champion since 2021, fought until the end but was unable to complete the most remarkable of comebacks from what was a 104-point deficit during the summer.

"We can be proud of the second half of the season, I'm not disappointed, we can proud of everyone,” Verstappen said.

Norris overcame a nightmare start, with Piastri overtaking him to move up to second and the Briton then avoided a punishment for overtaking Yuki Tsunoda with McLaren team principal Zak Brown describing the Red Bull as “dangerous”.

Norris safely pitted throughout the closing stages of the race and expertly guided his car home to land a historic double for the Papaya.