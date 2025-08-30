Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to battle for pole position at Dutch Grand Prix

George Russell was the nearest challenger to the McLaren pair in final practice but was almost nine tenths off Norris.

Scott Hunt
Saturday 30 August 2025 11:36 BST
Lando Norris completed a practice clean sweep (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lando Norris completed a practice clean sweep (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Lando Norris edged out Oscar Piastri in final practice for the Dutch Grand Prix as the McLaren title protagonists gear up for a pole position shoot-out.

Norris, who has won three of the last four races to close within nine points of Piastri in the drivers’ championship, completed a dominant practice clean sweep after topping both sessions on Friday.

The British driver put himself on top at Zandvoort by a healthy margin of 0.242 seconds in the final run before qualifying.

McLaren have once again been the class of the field on the sport’s return from its summer break.

George Russell was the nearest challenger to the papaya pair but staggeringly was almost nine tenths off Norris in his Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari were again well off the pace.

The seven-time world champion was over a second-and-a-half behind Norris in Friday’s opening running, where team-mate Charles Leclerc admitted the struggling Scuderia were “miles off”.

Hamilton, who spun twice on Friday, ended final practice down in 14th – a massive 1.401 seconds adrift of Norris – with Leclerc sixth but almost a second off the pace.

Qualifying for Sunday’s race gets under way at 1500 local time (1400 BST).

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in