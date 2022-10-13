Lando Norris and Max Verstappen poke fun at Carlos Sainz’s ‘lack of talent’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lando Norris joked that Carlos Sainz’s biggest crash in his F1 career came due to a “lack of talent” in his rookie season.

Max Verstappen, who claimed his second world title on Sunday in Japan, was Sainz’s team-mate when the pair first competed in Formula 1 for Toro Rosso back in 2015.

Speaking before the Singapore Grand Prix, the pair and Norris were asked about their biggest crashes in Formula 1 when Norris made the quip.

“Your biggest one was Monaco,” Norris said, referring to a heavy Verstappen crash in his debut year.

“Mine?” asked Verstappen. “Well, depends, front impact, yeah, side impact was, I reckon, Silverstone [2021],” added the Dutchman.

“Mine was 46[G],” Sainz interrputed.

“Then you moved the whole barrier!” said Verstappen, who then asked: “How did that happen again?”

“Lack of talent,” teased Norris.

Sainz was involved in a massive crash at the Russian Grand Prix in 2015 in Sochi, which was the incident the now-Ferrari driver was referring to.

Norris, meanwhile, was involved in a heavy shunt in wet conditions in qualifying for last year’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.