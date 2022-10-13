Lando Norris and Max Verstappen poke fun at Carlos Sainz’s ‘lack of talent’
The trio were in conversation about their worse crashes in Formula 1 when Norris made the quip
Lando Norris joked that Carlos Sainz’s biggest crash in his F1 career came due to a “lack of talent” in his rookie season.
Max Verstappen, who claimed his second world title on Sunday in Japan, was Sainz’s team-mate when the pair first competed in Formula 1 for Toro Rosso back in 2015.
Speaking before the Singapore Grand Prix, the pair and Norris were asked about their biggest crashes in Formula 1 when Norris made the quip.
“Your biggest one was Monaco,” Norris said, referring to a heavy Verstappen crash in his debut year.
“Mine?” asked Verstappen. “Well, depends, front impact, yeah, side impact was, I reckon, Silverstone [2021],” added the Dutchman.
“Mine was 46[G],” Sainz interrputed.
“Then you moved the whole barrier!” said Verstappen, who then asked: “How did that happen again?”
“Lack of talent,” teased Norris.
Sainz was involved in a massive crash at the Russian Grand Prix in 2015 in Sochi, which was the incident the now-Ferrari driver was referring to.
Norris, meanwhile, was involved in a heavy shunt in wet conditions in qualifying for last year’s Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps.
