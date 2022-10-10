Red Bull found guilty of breach of F1’s budget cap rules

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Red Bull have been found guilty of a “minor overspend breach” of Formula 1’s cost-cap regulations for 2021 with their punishment yet to be determined - though a fine is the most likely outcome.

The team spent over the £114m cost cap but with the breach not over the 5% threshold and into the “major breach” category, the penalty is likely not to result in Max Verstappen losing the 2021 World Championship.

Aston Martin have also been given a procedural breach, as have Red Bull.

A statement read: “The FIA Cost Cap Administration is currently determining the appropriate course of action to be taken under the Financial Regulations with respect to Aston Martin and Red Bull and further information will be communicated in compliance with the Regulations.

“Procedural Breaches can result in Financial Penalties and/or Minor Sporting Penalties (in case of aggravating factors) as detailed in the Financial Regulation. Minor Overspend breach (<5% Cost Cap) can result in Financial Penalties and/or Minor Sporting Penalties”

Christian Horner said this morning he was “very confident” in Red Bull’s submission as the team celebrated Verstappen’s second world title following a bizarre end to a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

“We’ve been shocked at the speculation and accusations that have been made by other teams.,” Horner told BBC Radio 4. “We wait for the FIA to conclude their process and we wait to see what comes out. Anything other than compliance we’ll be extremely surprised at.”

Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach ranged from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from the championship.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton was denied a record eighth F1 crown when he was beaten by Verstappen at a deeply contentious winner-takes-all finale in Abu Dhabi on 12 December. Verstappen took the title by eight points.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff urged the FIA to take robust action against any team that has overspent.

“It is of huge importance for a demonstration that these regulations are policed and I have no reason to believe otherwise,” Wolff told the BBC last week in Singapore.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won his second world title on Sunday in Japan (Getty Images)

“The FIA, particularly Mohammed, has shown a pretty robust stance on enforcing all kinds of regulations. So if we are talking now about something big, he will show the same integrity and leadership that he has done before.”

Horner responded by accusing Wolff of “hugely defamatory, fictitious claims” and threatened legal proceedings.

Asked if a lawsuit remained on the table, Horner said in Singapore: “Of course. What I said yesterday absolutely still stands. We will consider all of our options.

“It was totally unacceptable to make a completely unfounded allegation, and on the basis of what knowledge? Where is this source of information?

“It was a confidential submission between the team and the FIA. I have no idea of the compliance of any of our rivals. So what does that information supposedly come from? We have not been informed that we are in breach so let’s get to the end and see where we are.”

More to follow...