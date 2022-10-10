✕ Close Max Verstappen is world champion after winning Japanese Grand Prix

Christian Horner insists he is “absolutely confident” in Red Bull’s submission as the team face a nervious wait to discover if they have broken Formula 1’s cost-cap rules.

The FIA were set to reveal on Wednesday which teams have complied with last term’s budget of $145million (£114m) but confirmed that the report won’t be released until today - a day after Max Verstappen won his second world title in bizarre fashion after a dramatic Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull, who are on the verge of winning this year’s Constructors’ Championship, face unproven claims that they went beyond that figure of £114m – possibly by more than five per cent, which would equate to more than $7.25m (£5.6m). Red Bull deny the accusations. Aston Martin are the other team reported to have broken the cap.

Sanctions available to the FIA for a breach range from a reprimand, to financial penalties, to the deduction of drivers’ points, and even exclusion from last year’s championship, won by Verstappen in thrilling fashion against Lewis Hamilton.