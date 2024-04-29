For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

McLaren driver Lando Norris’ participation in the Miami Grand Prix is not at risk despite injuring his face on holiday in Amsterdam.

Norris spent some time away in Amsterdam during an extended break between the Chinese Grand Prix on the 21 April and America’s first race of the season in Miami.

While in the Dutch capital, pictures of the British driver spread on social media with a bandage wrapped across his face after reportedly cutting his nose on broken glass while celebrating Koningsdag (King’s Day) with DJ Martin Garrix.

The injury is not thought to be serious though, according to Planet F1, with the injury sustained during an incident on a boat party, meaning he will not miss any of the F1 season once it restarts in Miami this Friday.

It will come as a relief to the 24-year-old who has started the 2024 campaign in good form, with two podium finishes already achieved in five races.

He added to his first podium spot, which he secured in Australia at the end of March, by finishing second in Shanghai at the Chinese Grand Prix before the break.

Norris currently sits fifth in the Driver’s Championship on 58 points, 20 points clear of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, and 25 ahead of the next-placed Briton George Russell.

But despite his stellar opening and McLaren standing in the top three in the Constructor’s Championship, the title looks set to stay with Red Bull and Max Verstappen, for now.

Speaking to the Guardian, Norris said: “I believe I can achieve a championship at McLaren, that’s why I signed another contract. I think I can go up against Max and give him a good challenge.

Lando Norris during the Chinese Grand Prix ( AP )

“But I also rate Max, so for anyone, it’s extremely difficult to go up against Max in his team and challenge him for a world championship.

“I am not afraid in any way of Max, I’m excited to be against Max. People rate him as up with the best, so I would like to prove myself by going up against that.

“I look forward to being able to battle him, but genuinely for position and not have him half a second a lap quicker and just drive past me.”