Adrian Newey, the design genius who has masterminded Red Bull’s current domination in Formula 1, is reportedly set to leave the world champions in a shock turn of events.

The 65-year-old, who has been at Red Bull since 2006, is the man praised for the current generation of Red Bull car which sees Max Verstappen dominating the sport, with a fourth straight drivers’ title likely this year.

However, a report in German outlet Auto Motor und Sport on Thursday states that Newey has told Red Bull he wants to leave after 18 years at the team.

Newey has a contract until the end of 2025 – signed last May – but is said to be unhappy with the current power struggle within the team, focused on team principal Christian Horner and long-term adviser Helmut Marko in wake of the scandal engulfing F1 boss Horner.

The report adds that Newey would likely leave a year early, at the end of the current season, with Ferrari the most likely destination for his services, forming a partnership with Lewis Hamilton in Italy in 2025.

The Red Bull power struggle stems from the investigation surrounding Horner’s alleged ‘inappropriate behaviour’ towards a female colleague. Horner denies the accusations and was cleared after an internal investigation, though the complainant is currently appealing the verdict.

The situation has unearthed tension between Horner and Marko, with Verstappen and his father Jos said to be in Marko’s camp and Thai majority owner Chalerm Yoovidhya in Horner’s camp.

As well as Ferrari, Newey has also been linked with Aston Martin amid the rejuvenation in that project and their upturn in form over the past year. Alongside his F1 work, Newey - who is on a reported £10m-a-year contract - is also working on Red Bull’s RB17 sportscar project.

Newey was with Williams and McLaren prior to his time at Red Bull and revealed to the Beyond the Grid podcast last year that Ferrari have offered him a role three times, with a move in 1993 the most tempting.

Adrian Newey is set to leave Red Bull ( Getty Images )

“[Ferrari approached] me in my IndyCar days, which probably doesn’t count, then ’93 and famously in 2014,” he said. “The ’93 one was very tempting.

However, Newey detailed that the breakdown of his first marriage – impacted by his time in the United States with IndyCar – meant he opted against making a move to Maranello, Ferrari’s HQ in Italy, due to his second marriage.

Another advance in 2014, Newey admits, was due to Red Bull’s engine issues at the start of Mercedes’ hybrid-era dominance.

“My discussions in 2013 with Ferrari were purely out of frustration,” Newey said. “I really didn’t want to leave but we were in this position where Renault hadn’t produced a competitive turbo hybrid engine.

Newey is said to be unhappy with the current power struggle involving Helmut Marko and Christian Horner ( Getty Images )

“We went to see Carlos Ghosn [ex-Renault CEO] to try and put pressure on him to up the budget. Ghosn’s reply was ‘Well I have no interest in Formula 1. I’m only in it because my marketing people say I should be.’ That was such a depressing place to be.”

Asked if he regretted turning down Ferrari, Newey responded: “Emotionally, I guess, to a point. Yes. But just as, for instance, working with Fernando and Lewis would have been fabulous. But it never happened. It’s just circumstance sometimes, that’s the way it is.”

Newey has been involved in seven F1 drivers’ victories at Red Bull and looks set for an eighth with Verstappen already having won four out of five races this season.

The Brit has won a total of 12 constructors’ championships with three different teams during his long and successful career in Formula 1.

Red Bull have been approached for comment by The Independent.