Christian Horner update with ‘female accuser set to be questioned again’

Christian Horner’s suspended female colleague at Red Bull is reportedly readying herself for questioning again this week as part of her appeal process.

The female complainant was suspended, on full pay, by Red Bull Racing a matter of days after a three-week probe, conducted by an external lawyer at the request of the team’s parent company Red Bull GmbH, cleared Horner of “inappropriate behaviour.”

Horner, 50, has always denied the claims made against him. Yet the woman has appealed the decision and has also filed a complaint about Horner’s behaviour to F1’s governing body, the FIA.

Now, the woman is set to be interviewed again by a new barrister appointed to the case and is set to speak over the next few days, according to a report in The Sun. The report adds that Horner could also be questioned again as part of the appeal.

The Independent reported last month that Horner’s colleague wants to work at Red Bull again and could take her case to an employment tribunal should her appeal fail.

A tribunal would potentially see previously confidential information enter the public domain. Red Bull executives are unlikely to publish the full report due to confidentiality agreements.

A family friend also recently told the BBC the woman is “very upset, angry, scared, intimidated and lonely” as the saga continues.

A day after Horner was cleared by Red Bull GmbH in February, WhatsApp messages – some of a sexually suggestive nature – allegedly between Horner and the complainant were leaked to F1 personnel and members of the media.

Horner refused to comment on what he called “anonymous speculation” and the veracity of the texts have not been confirmed.

Christian Horner has been present at every F1 race this season while his female colleague is currently suspended ( Getty Images )

Horner is married to Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell ( EPA )

A week later, the Red Bull F1 boss and team principal – who has been in charge of the world championship-winning team since 2005 – demanded the end of media “intrusion on his family.”

Horner is married to Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell, who has appeared alongside her husband in a show of solidarity at the opening two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

The situation has also unearthed details of a power struggle within Red Bull, which has led to questions raised about Max Verstappen’s future at the team.

This speculation has softened in recent weeks, particularly in light of Red Bull’s dominance of the sport on the track with Verstappen winning three of the opening four races this season.

The next race of the 2024 campaign sees F1 return to Shanghai this weekend for the Chinese Grand Prix after a five-year absence.