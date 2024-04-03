Sebastian Vettel has called for "more transparency" in Formula 1 after an investigation into Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

Horner, 50, has always denied the claims made against him and was permitted to continue in his role when GmbH cleared him of any wrongdoing.

"There's been a lot of talk since the beginning of the year," the German driver, who holds the record for being the youngest F1 world champion, told Sky News on Wednesday (3 April).

"With these things it's always difficult to know everything. It would be nice if there was simply more transparency so that you really could have more of an opinion," Vettel added.