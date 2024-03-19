Christian Horner update as ‘major Red Bull figures hold talks’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christian Horner and major Red Bull figures such as Helmut Marko and Jos Verstappen have reportedly held initial talks about steadying the ship in the wake of a tumultuous few weeks at the F1 world champions.

The female Red Bull employee who accused Horner of “inappropriate behaviour” – an allegation the F1 team principal was cleared of after a three-week long investigation by an external KC – has been suspended by Red Bull Racing and has appealed the decision, while also lodging a complaint with the ethics committee of F1’s governing body, the FIA.

Yet the whole saga involving Horner and the female complainant has unearthed tensions within the F1 world champions, with Horner rallying for control against Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, and the team’s long-term adviser Helmut Marko.

This reached boiling point when Jos claimed Red Bull would “explode” if Horner stayed in his role, before Verstappen Jnr insisted he could leave the team if Marko was removed from his position, with Mercedes potentially waiting in the wings.

However, there have been initial talks towards something of a truce between the major parties at Red Bull ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

There is a willingness among all parties to not allow political matters off-track to impact performance on-track and, according to The Mirror, Horner, Verstappen Snr and Marko have agreed to a “public ceasefire” for the time being.

There are also reports that Horner now has the full backing of the Austrian board, including executives Franz Watzlawick and Oliver Mintzlaff, as well as Thai majority owner Chalerm Yoodivhya who was present alongside Horner at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix in a show of support.

Whether this support for Horner, in the long-run, could trigger Verstappen’s departure from Red Bull remains to be seen.

The Dutchman, who won the first two races of the season with ease as he looks to win a fourth-straight championship this year, has a contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028 worth approximately £50m-a-year.

Christian Horner and major Red Bull figures such as Helmut Marko (left) have reportedly held peace talks (Getty Images)

Yet Verstappen insisted in Saudi Arabia last week that his future at the team could depend on Marko’s position.

“If such an important pillar falls away, it is not good for my situation and I have told the team that,” Verstappen said. “He is an important part in my decision-making for the future. For me, Helmut has to stay. I have a lot of respect for him, and what we have achieved together. It goes very far.

"He has built this team together with Dietrich [Mateschitz] from day one. And he’s always been very loyal to the team, to everyone within the team, to make sure that everyone would keep their positions already from back in the day.

Max Verstappen threatened to leave Red Bull while father Jos said the team could ‘explode’ if Horner stays (Getty Images)

"I think it’s also very important, of course, that you give the man a lot of respect for what he has done. And that comes back also to loyalty, you know, and integrity. So, yeah, for sure, it’s important that he stays part of the team, also for me."

Horner’s wife, Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell, was by her husband’s side at the first two races of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia despite the leak of some sexually suggestive WhatsApp messages allegedly between Horner and the female colleague.

The Red Bull F1 boss himself implored the world to “draw a line” under the situation, insisting at the end of a highly-charged press conference in Jeddah: “The intrusion on my family is enough.”

Horner is expected to be present at Albert Park this weekend as Red Bull look to extend their win-streak to 10 races, stretching back to Singapore last September.