The woman who accused Christian Horner of “inappropriate behaviour” says she feels “disappointed” and “let down” by Red Bull, according to reports.

Red Bull F1 team principal Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after a three-week internal investigation conducted by an external lawyer. A day later, WhatsApp texts of a sexual nature seemingly involving the two parties were leaked to F1 personnel and the media.

Last Thursday, the female complainant was suspended by Red Bull Racing, on full pay. A Red Bull spokesperson stated: “The company cannot comment on this internal matter”.

Now, a report in MailOnline details that she has decided to appeal the outcome of the investigation and adds how the female accuser is feeling at the current time, having reportedly spoken to a friend. The Independent has approached Red Bull for confirmation of the appeal.

“She is so disappointed with how it’s all gone, especially as she did everything by the book,” the friend said.

“She raised her concerns in private and did everything right, but she feels very let down by the company. They have suspended her when she followed the proper process diligently and correctly.

“But for all that she was suspended from the job she loves and from a sport that she is highly regarded in. The lack of support is noted and she’s just so disappointed with the treatment from her employer.

“Look at what happened. She complained there was a supposedly transparent, independent investigation, Horner was cleared, and she was then suspended.”

The woman has reportedly appealed the outcome of the Red Bull investigation having changed her legal representation in recent weeks.

Christian Horner (pictured with wife Geri Halliwell) was cleared of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ after a Red Bull investigation (Getty Images)

Jos Verstappen (right) admitted he had ‘sympathy’ for the female accuser (Getty Images)

Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, has expressed his sympathy with the female employee who made the complaint against Horner, saying last week: “I sympathise with the woman, with all that she went through, but we will see what happens.”

Horner, married to Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell, last week demanded an end to the whole saga engulfing Formula 1’s dominant team, imploring: “The intrusion on my family is enough.”

Halliwell was present at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Saturday in a show of solidarity alongside Horner, having also been present in Bahrain amid much fanfare a week earlier.

The 50-year-old is set to stay on as Red Bull team principal after talks with Red Bull GmbH chief Oliver Mintzlaff in Jeddah over the weekend. The team’s motorsport adviser Helmut Marko is also set to stay on.

Star driver Verstappen, who comfortably won the first two races of the 2024 Formula 1 season, threatened to quit Red Bull if Marko was removed from his position.