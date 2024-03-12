Mel B says she feels ‘sad’ for Geri Halliwell amid Christian Horner WhatsApp scandal

Spice Girl Mel B has said she feels “sorry” for Geri Horner as she revealed the band is “rallying behind her”.

Scary Spice spoke out in support of her bandmate after what appeared to be a series of sexually suggestive messages between Christian Horner and a female subordinate were leaked.

Speaking on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain (12 March), the 48-year-old said: “When you are going through something like that you do need your friends and family and we are all supporting her. I feel really sad for Geri.”