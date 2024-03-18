Max Verstappen ‘doesn’t like questions’ about Christian Horner saga, says father Jos

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jos Verstappen admits that his son Max “doesn’t like questions” about the ongoing saga involving Red Bull boss Christian Horner – which he says will “take some time” to be resolved.

Horner was cleared of “inappropriate behaviour” after an internal investigation following a complaint from a female colleague, who has since been suspended by Red Bull Racing.

The accuser has appealed the decision with parent company Red Bull GmbH and has additionally lodged a complaint with F1’s governing body, the FIA.

Verstappen Snr, who has previously stated that Red Bull would “explode” if Horner stayed in his position, has clashed with the Red Bull F1 boss over the scandal and has previously expressed sympathy with the female accuser.

“It is necessary to regain calm in the team but given the circumstances it will take some time, I think,” he told Belgian outlet Sporza over the weekend, while competing in a rally event.

“I can’t say much about it. Hopefully they can concentrate on racing again soon because that’s what it’s all about.

“The important thing is that he [Max] keeps winning, whatever he does. The car is running very well and between the engineers and him there is also nothing wrong.

Jos Verstappen (right) has been outspoken in his criticism of Christian Horner (Getty Images)

“Max can switch off a certain part, only he gets a lot of questions about it. He doesn’t like that but it’s part of Formula 1.”

Verstappen comfortably won the first two races of the 2024 season, in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, despite the tensions within the world championship-wining team.

The saga, which has unearthed a divide between Jos, Max and Helmut Marko on one side and Horner and Thai majority owner Chalerm Yoovidhya on the other, triggered speculation that the three-time world champion could leave Red Bull for Mercedes.

Verstappen insisted he could move on if team adviser Marko was forced out of Red Bull. However, Red Bull’s group CEO Oliver Mintzlaff last week dismissed the notion that the Dutchman could leave Red Bull.

Horner is expected to be present in his role as normal at this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.