✕ Close Christian Horner breaks silence after accuser suspended by Red Bull

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Christian Horner’s accuser has appealed against the decision to clear the Red Bull team principal after allegations of controlling behaviour – and has made a complaint to the sport’s governing body, the FIA.

The female employee was suspended by Red Bull after an investigation dismissed the complainant’s grievance earlier this month. But now she has lodged a formal appeal with the F1 team’s parent company in the latest twist to a saga that has sparked speculation surrounding Max Verstappen’s future with the team, and the prospect of Red Bull staff leaving too.

The employee, who reportedly felt ‘let down’ after the investigation, is understood to have been suspended on full pay as a direct result of Red Bull’s inquiry, which concluded at the end of last month.

The complainant was told she had acted dishonestly and received a legal letter, which gave her five working days on receipt of the letter, to appeal against the outcome of the investigation. The BBC also report that she has lodged a complaint with the FIA’s ethics committee.

Follow all the latest updates with The Independent