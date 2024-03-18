Christian Horner – latest: Female accuser makes complaint to FIA after Red Bull appeal
Latest updates as the female accuser lodges a complaint with F1’s governing body about Horner’s behaviour
Christian Horner’s accuser has appealed against the decision to clear the Red Bull team principal after allegations of controlling behaviour – and has made a complaint to the sport’s governing body, the FIA.
The female employee was suspended by Red Bull after an investigation dismissed the complainant’s grievance earlier this month. But now she has lodged a formal appeal with the F1 team’s parent company in the latest twist to a saga that has sparked speculation surrounding Max Verstappen’s future with the team, and the prospect of Red Bull staff leaving too.
The employee, who reportedly felt ‘let down’ after the investigation, is understood to have been suspended on full pay as a direct result of Red Bull’s inquiry, which concluded at the end of last month.
The complainant was told she had acted dishonestly and received a legal letter, which gave her five working days on receipt of the letter, to appeal against the outcome of the investigation. The BBC also report that she has lodged a complaint with the FIA’s ethics committee.
Follow all the latest updates with The Independent
Christian Horner – latest: Female accuser makes complaint to FIA after Red Bull appeal
Christian Horner’s accuser has appealed against the decision to clear the Red Bull team principal after allegations of controlling behaviour – and has made a complaint to the sport’s governing body, the FIA.
The female employee was suspended by Red Bull after an investigation dismissed the complainant’s grievance earlier this month. But now she has lodged a formal appeal with the F1 team’s parent company in the latest twist to a saga that has sparked speculation surrounding Max Verstappen’s future with the team, and the prospect of Red Bull staff leaving too.
The employee, who reportedly felt ‘let down’ after the investigation, is understood to have been suspended on full pay as a direct result of Red Bull’s inquiry, which concluded at the end of last month.
The complainant was told she had acted dishonestly and received a legal letter, which gave her five working days on receipt of the letter, to appeal against the outcome of the investigation. The BBC also report that she has lodged a complaint with the FIA’s ethics committee.
Christian Horner’s accuser feels ‘let down’ by Red Bull as she ‘makes appeal decision’
The woman who accused Christian Horner of “inappropriate behaviour” says she feels “disappointed” and “let down” by Red Bull, according to reports.
Red Bull F1 team principal Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing after a three-week internal investigation conducted by an external lawyer. A day later, WhatsApp texts of a sexual nature seemingly involving the two parties were leaked to F1 personnel and the media.
Last Thursday, the female complainant was suspended by Red Bull Racing, on full pay. A Red Bull spokesperson stated: “The company cannot comment on this internal matter”.
Full story below:
Horner’s accuser feels ‘let down’ by Red Bull as she ‘makes appeal decision’
Horner was cleared of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ while the female complainant was suspended by Red Bull
Christian Horner – latest: FIA statement on Red Bull employee’s complaint
“Enquiries and complaints are received and managed by the compliance officer, and the ethics committee where appropriate.
“Both bodies operate autonomously, guaranteeing strict confidentiality throughout the process.
“As a consequence, and in general, we are unable to confirm the receipt of any specific complaint and it is unlikely that we will be able to provide further comment on the complaints that we may receive from any parties.”
‘I’d love to have him’: Toto Wolff reacts to Max Verstappen unrest at Red Bull
Toto Wolff has revealed for the first time that he would love to have Max Verstappen at Mercedes – as Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitted no individual is bigger than the team.
Verstappen’s Red Bull future is in the spotlight amid the in-fighting at Formula One’s dominant franchise.
The Dutchman, who won Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to land his second win of the season – and his ninth in a row – opened the door to sensationally quitting Red Bull if motorsport adviser Helmut Marko is forced out.
It emerged this weekend that Marko could be suspended as a result of Red Bull’s inquiry into Horner, although the 80-year-old Austrian said prior to Saturday’s race that he expects to carry on.
However, the unrest at Red Bull has put Mercedes – seeking a replacement for Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton in 2025 – on red alert.
‘I’d love to have him’: Toto Wolff reacts to Max Verstappen unrest at Red Bull
Verstappen’s Red Bull future is in the spotlight amid the in-fighting at Formula One’s dominant franchise
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies