Max Verstappen retired from a race for the first time in two years after a brake issue set his Red Bull car on fire in the Australian Grand Prix.

It looked business as usual after the three-time world champion – who won the first two races of the season comfortably – led from pole following a decent start.

However, within one lap, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz overtook the Red Bull around the outside, with Verstappen surprisingly admitting over team radio: “I lost the car, really weird!”

And by lap three, Verstappen fell further down the field with smoke pouring out of the rear of his RB20 car.

Replays show an issue with the brakes, with the right-rear of the car on fire as he entered the pits to retire.

And Verstappen was visibly fuming after exiting his car and in conversation with mechanics in the Red Bull garage.

Max Verstappen was fuming after retiring from the Australian Grand Prix (Getty Images)

It is the first time Verstappen has retired from an F1 race since the 2022 Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park and means he misses out on equalling his own record of 10 consecutive F1 races.

Verstappen said after the race: “As soon as the lights went out, the right-rear brake was stuck on. It was like driving with a handbrake on.

“The car felt weird to drive, very snappy. If a brake is stuck on, that doesn’t help. You accelerate and you see the right rear brake stuck on.”

Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen’s 2021 title rival, was also forced to retire early in the race after an engine failure.