F1 Australian Grand Prix LIVE: Race result and standings as Carlos Sainz wins for Ferrari
Follow live updates from the Australian Grand Prix as Verstappen and Hamilton retire in Melbourne
Max Verstappen’s bid to win a record-equalling 10 consecutive races went up in smoke as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz returned from surgery just 16 days ago to win in Australia.
Verstappen suffered a brake failure after just four laps of Sunday’s 58-lap race at Melbourne’s sun-cooked Albert Park to end his winning streak which stretched back to September’s Japanese Grand Prix.
Sainz took advantage of Verstappen’s first retirement in 43 races to claim just the third win of his career a fortnight after he was ruled out of the previous round in Saudi Arabia with appendicitis.
Charles Leclerc finished second to complete a Ferrari one-two with Lando Norris next up as the British driver landed his first podium of the year. Lewis Hamilton’s miserable start to his final season with Mercedes continued after he retired on lap 17 with an engine failure.
Follow live updates from the Australian GP with The Independent
George Russell:
On his crash: “My take is I’ve gone off and that’s on me, but I was half-a-second behind Fernando 100m before the corner, then he came towards me extremely quick, was on his gearbox. We’re off to the stewards, a bit bizarre in circumstances like this.
“It’s clear he braked 100m before the corner and then took the corner normally. I’m not going to accuse him until we learn further. I wasn’t expecting it, caught me by surprise. That part’s on me. Intrigued to see what the stewards say.”
F1 highlights from the Australian Grand Prix:
Highlights of the race in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 12:30pm (GMT) on Sunday.
TOP-10 FOR THE AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX
1. Carlos Sainz
2. Charles Leclerc
3. Lando Norris
4. Oscar Piastri
5. Sergio Perez
6. Fernando Alonso
7. Lance Stroll
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Nico Hulkenberg
10. Kevin Magnussen
NEW: Fernando Alonso under investigation
After that late George Russell crash, Mercedes complained that Fernando Alonso ahead was brake testing the Brit.
Alonso has been called to the stewards.
The Italian national anthem being belted out in Australia!
Quite the moment for Ferrari!
Time for the podium in Australia!
McLaren’s first podium for 10 years... but it’s all about Ferrari in Melbourne!
And such a proud moment for Carlos Sainz as he celebrates his third win in F1!
Lando Norris after finishing third:
“It was a very good day for us. Proud of the team, P3 and P4 is a lot of points in the championship. We missed out on Charles, he undercut us in the first stint. Our pace was strong enough today. Ferrari and Carlos did a very good job, congrats to them.
“I wasn’t expecting to be on the podium, very happy.
“It’s clear that this circuit suits us a bit more, we’ve unlocked some speed. Red Bull and Ferrari are still one and two steps ahead but we’re getting closer. Nice to be back at the podium, hopefully we can get some more!”
Charles Leclerc after finishing second:
“It feels good mostly for the team. First and second didn’t happen since Bahrain 2022, good memories. Carlos has had an incredible weekend. I struggled a bit more in the second stint. The last stint was more positive - first and second was the best we could do.
“Carlos has done a better job all weekend, he deserves this win. There’s nothing we could have done better!”
Carlos Sainz after his win:
“I recommend all the drivers to take it [appendix] out this winter!
“I could keep up with him on the first lap. He lost the car into turn three and then he started struggling for the brakes. A pity as I think we’d have had the fight but happy to take the win, he’s had plenty of them!
“From lap two, with the pace I had I knew I could get it done. The risk of safety car and red flags were big, sorry for George at the end - I hope he’s OK.”
Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur:
“I don’t know if we have to do the surgery trick. It’s a good feeling - the one-two is OK! Race was a bit strange but was good we were there from the start of the weekend. Good performance!”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies