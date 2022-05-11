Lando Norris claims Miami track was ‘turning into crap’ during Grand Prix

Lando Norris has claimed the Miami Grand Prix track surface was “turning into crap” during the race.

The Miami International Autodrome held the inaugural Miami Grand Prix as F1 expands its reach, with Max Verstappen edging out Charles Leclerc for his third victory of the year, while also trimming the Monegasque’s lead in the drivers’ championship to 19 points.

Norris picked up his first DNF of the season, with his McLaren coming into contact with the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.

The track required special attention at turns seven and 17 ahead of the weekend with a resurfacing between Friday and Saturday.

And Norris was upset at the lack of grip over the racing line and insists improvements must be made before a return in 2023.

“It was tricky,” said the Briton. “Honestly, I think it is a good race track. It is just the track surface is not what it needs to be. It is not at the level it needs to be for Formula 1.

“We come here, everyone expects a great race and we just can’t do it because of the surface we are racing on. You see every time someone goes a little bit wide, you lose two seconds.

“I think also the track is tearing up and literally turning into crap so we have to start using all these kerbs because if you stay on it, it is just like oil or something.”

“It was just terrible so they just need to rethink it and hopefully resurface it with something we know is actually working and gives good grip, makes good racing and things like that.

“Then I think it will be an even better weekend next year.”