Oscar Piastri claimed his first F1 victory in Hungary after a dramatic ending as Lando Norris eventually succumbed to McLaren team orders.

Norris, who started on pole, lost first place to team-mate Piastri at turn one of the first lap and Max Verstappen also overtook the British driver.

While Norris did get second place back from Verstappen, Piastri led the majority of laps before the second set of pit stops – when Norris took the lead from the Australian.

However, McLaren insisted that Norris give first place back to Piastri, although Norris refused as the chequered flag neared.

But after stern words from his engineer Will Joseph, Norris slowed down and let Piastri pass with four laps to go.

Joseph said: “Lando, 10 laps to go, just think about every Sunday morning meeting we have.

“You’ve proved your point. We give the orders for the good of the team. I promise I’m trying to protect you.”

Piastri went on to claim his first grand prix victory while Norris, fuming under the crash helmet, told his engineer “Don’t say anything.”

When Norris was asked about the team order after the race, the Brit said: “The team asked me to do it so I did it and that’s it.”

“An amazing day for us at the team, I’m so happy. It’s been a long way for us as a team. Congrats to Oscar, it was coming at some point and he deserved it today.”

Piastri added: “Very, very special. This has been the day I dreamed of as a kid. Obviously a bit complicated at the end. It’s fast, in every condition, today we had it under control.

“The longer you leave it, the more you get nervous. It was well executed by the team and the right thing.”

It secured McLaren’s first one-two finish since Italy in 2021.