Max Verstappen fumes at Red Bull after Lando Norris incident in Hungary

Max Verstappen was angry with his Red Bull team after another incident with Lando Norris at the start of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen, starting in third, stormed down the outside of pole-sitter Norris at the start of the race and left the track at turn one.

Norris lost the lead to McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri down the inside but also lost second place, as Verstappen rejoined the track ahead of the British driver.

Norris immediately called over team radio for Verstappen to give the place back but the Dutchman initially refused, insisting he’d been forced off the track by Norris.

However, Verstappen’s engineer Gianpiero Lambiase advised his driver to allow Norris to pass him, in order to avoid a potential sporting penalty from the stewards.

Verstappen then protested before eventually letting Norris by, yet his frustration was clear.

He said: “OK, so you can just drive people off the track now. You can tell the FIA that’s something we’ll do, just drive people off the track.”

As it stands, Piastri leads the grand prix ahead of team-mate Norris, with Verstappen clear of Lewis Hamilton in third.

Verstappen leads the world championship ahead of the race by 84 points to Norris.