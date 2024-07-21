Watch: Lando Norris reacts to dramatic end to Hungarian Grand Prix

Lando Norris has spoken out after a dramatic end to the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Oscar Piastri claimed his first F1 victory in Hungary on Sunday (21 July) as Norris eventually succumbed to McLaren team orders.

Piastri led the majority of laps before the second set of pit stops, when Norris took the lead from the Australian.

However, McLaren insisted that Norris give first place back to Piastri, although Norris refused as the chequered flag neared.

But after words from engineer Will Joseph, Norris slowed down and let Piastri pass with four laps to go.

Speaking after the race, Norris told Sky Sports News: “The team asked me to do it so I did it and that’s it.”