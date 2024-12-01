Lando Norris receives ‘unbelievably extreme’ penalty in dramatic Qatar Grand Prix
The McLaren driver was in second place behind Max Verstappen when the stewards made their call
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Lando Norris received a shock 10-second stop-and-go penalty which sent the McLaren driver from second to last place towards the end of a dramatic Qatar Grand Prix.
Norris was penalised by the stewards for failing to slow down in double-waved yellow flag conditions on the main straight, while debris from a broken wing-mirror was strewn across the track.
Race leader Max Verstappen noticed that Norris did not slow down behind him, alerted his Red Bull team and the stewards eventually made their call.
Jenson Button, the 2009 F1 world champion, described the call as “unbelievably extreme” on commentary for Sky Sports F1. Norris was in a state of shock at being told of the penalty, saying over team radio: “For what?”
It meant Norris had to stop in the pits, costing him a net 35 seconds in the race, though he did battle back to finish tenth while Verstappen won the race.
Yet it meant Ferrari took the battle for the constructors’ title to the final race next week in Abu Dhabi, as Charles Leclerc finished in second place.
McLaren have not won the constructors’ title since 1998 but now have a 21-point lead heading into the final grand prix.
More to follow…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments