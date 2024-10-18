Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lando Norris believes he has been dealt a possible boost in his bid to beat Max Verstappen to world championship glory after Red Bull were ordered to make changes to their car.

Rival teams claimed Red Bull have gained an advantage by running a contentious device which allowed them to adjust the setup of the car between qualifying and the race – something which is not prohibited in the sport’s rules.

A senior team representative at Red Bull said: “Yes it (the device) exists, although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run. In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward.”

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s US Grand Prix, McLaren’s Norris was asked if the FIA’s move to intervene will hand the title advantage his way.

“If it has been helping them, and they have been utilising it in a way that people think they have, then maybe it will shift in our direction,” he replied.

“But they wouldn’t have got several poles and wins because of such a device. I don’t think it will really change anything, but then when you look at the gaps in qualifying, and when the gap has been just hundredths of a second, then you might say this has helped.

“It is good that the FIA are doing such a thing. There is a difference between black and white stuff like this, and a difference between Formula One and pushing the boundaries and innovating. That is what we have done a very good job on, but been sure not to go any further than that.”

open image in gallery Lando Norris is hot on the heels Of Max Verstappen (PA). ( PA Wire )

Norris’ McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri said: “From what I heard, and I have been told, something like this is not pushing the boundaries, it is clearly breaking them.”

Norris’ emphatic win at the last round in Singapore a month ago means he trails Verstappen by 52 points with 180 still to play for over the remaining six rounds.

Norris has taken 26 points out of Verstappen in the last four races. And there will be an additional eight points up for grabs in Austin with a sprint race on Saturday.

“After Singapore I wanted to keep going,” said Norris. “We were in a good rhythm, and we have been for quite a while, but everyone needs a break, including my team. It is nice to reboot and put our heads down again.

“I have been happy with how things have gone and I am confident if we keep our heads down and keep pushing we can do it, we can close the gap, but it is not going to be easy.

“I need more than me first, and Max to finish second, but I cannot change that. I need to focus on myself and leave the rest to everyone else.”