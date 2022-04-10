Ferrari boss praises Charles Leclerc growth after Australian Grand Prix victory

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says Charles Leclerc has shown tremendous ‘growth’ since he joined Ferrari, which is powering his title challenge and led him to his second victory of the 2022 season at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The Monegasque took his fourth race win since joining Ferrari in 2019, and completed the first Formula 1 ‘grand slam’ since Fernando Alonso at Singapore in 2010 by taking pole position, winning the race, leading every lap and securing the fastest lap of the Grand Prix.

Leclerc completely dominated Sunday morning’s race around Albert Park, showing stronger pace than Max Verstappen in the Red Bull before the Dutchman’s retirement, and winning by over 20 seconds from Sergio Perez and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Binotto believes that Leclerc’s development since joining Ferrari is the key to his current success, but doesn’t believe the team is pulling away with the championship already.

“Today was great,” the Italian told Sky Sports F1. “It is a great satisfaction. Each race can be diferent but let’s enjoy today! Charles is very focused and driving very well. Last year was important for him and his growth. Today he was very good at tyre management which he has learned through his time here.”

“I don’t know if we are unstoppable, each race will be different. Out Tifosi will be there in Imola [at the next race in two weeks], so it will be special. It’s a great emotion. We are very happy and looking forward to it. We are not managing the championship, it’s only three races. This one was great. To win you need to be perfect because it’s very tight. We need to approach each race track to do the best.”

Leclerc’s team-mate Carlos Sainz retired after spinning into the gravel early on in the race, which rounded off a disatrous weekend for the Spaniard, whose qualifying session was beset by misfortune with the timing of a red flag and a mechanical issue starting his Ferrari.

Binotto says that despite Leclerc’s lead, he and Sainz remain free to fight one another as the season continues.

“Carlos is pretty disappointed today,” Binotto said. “He has been very fast on Friday and Saturday. There were some circumstances were he has been a bit unlucky and lost concentration in some places. I know Carlos, he will come back very strong and looking forward to Imola to see his speed. They can fight each other.”