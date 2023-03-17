Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz react to Ferrari conflict rumours

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have addressed rumours surrounding alleged rifts within the Italian team.

Since Leclerc’s retirement in the Bahrain Grand Prix last week, reports have been filtering out of Italian media claiming that the Monegasque driver held a meeting with Ferrari president John Elkann in order to discuss the direction of the team.

More rumours circulated following the loss of the team’s head of vehicle concept, David Sanchez. It was reported that race director Laurent Mekies may leave the team following a disagreement with Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

Both drivers denied any rumours of discontent, with Leclerc also saying that rumours of his meeting with Elkann were not true.

“There have been loads of rumours around the team, 90% of them were completely unfounded”, he said.

“I don’t know where it’s coming from. We just need to be on it and [be] focused on ourselves”, he added.

Last year’s championship runner-up said that he was worried when he saw the rumours, but that “we had a meeting with the whole team, with all the Ferrari employees, and I was really surprised. Everybody is fully positive, which is great. We all need to push in the same direction”.

Sainz also criticised the rumours, adding that morale within the team is more positive than what is being reported.

“I can tell you it is so clear to us what we need to improve, how we need to do it”, said the Spaniard, who finished in fourth in Bahrain.

“Some call it a crisis but we’ve only done one race, it’s impossible to judge after just one race. We’re going to try as much as possible to improve. I’m quite calm about it”, he added.

Both drivers will be looking to improve on last week’s performances, but Leclerc may struggle after receiving a ten-place grid penalty earlier this week.