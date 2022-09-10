For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With the humongous roar of the red-clad fanbase in the stands propelling him on, Charles Leclerc put it all on the line to grab pole position at Ferrari’s home race amid starting grid confusion after qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix.

While nine drivers have taken differing grid drops for Sunday’s race at Monza’s centenary event, Leclerc is one of the few frontrunners who is unaffected. Yet in the end, he earned top-spot out on track, surging past teammate Carlos Sainz and holding off Max Verstappen in his “on the limit” final run in Q3.

“It’s a very good surprise today – after Spa we were not expecting to fight for pole here,” a beaming Leclerc - in his unique yellow racesuit for this special weekend - said afterwards.

“We found some pace, we’ve worked in the right direction and hopefully we can show that in the race. Whatever happens in the first lap, I still think we have the pace to win the race. No mistakes and I think we can have a good Sunday.”

Mistakes, of course, are what have overshadowed Ferrari’s emergence from the wilderness this year. Any pit stop or strategy miscalculation tomorrow will be felt here more than anywhere, with the fierce eyes of the tifosi reacting to every move as the Prancing Horse celebrate their 75th anniversary.

George Russell – who qualified in sixth – will start alongside Leclerc on the front row, courtesy of the grid mayhem which has enraptured this Monza weekend due to engine and gearbox penalties aplenty. Lando Norris, a podium finisher last year in McLaren’s one-two, will start in third.

Verstappen qualified in second but will take a five-place grid drop and, similarly, Perez was fourth-fastest but has a 10-place drop.

Charles Leclerc celebrates after claiming pole position (PA Wire)

Sainz, who took P3 in qualifying and has been rapid all weekend, will start from P18 courtesy of his back-of-the-grid penalty, with fifth in qualifying Lewis Hamilton in 19th due to the same punishment.

Regardless of the disjoined grid, it didn’t matter in Spa-Francorchamps two weeks ago, when Verstappen cruised to victory from P14 on the grid. At a shorter track though and with the pace of the Ferrari surprising everyone on the paddock this weekend, the Championship leader’s surge to the front may be more troublesome.

“It looks good from our side for the race,” Verstappen said, confidently. “We clear the cars in between us quite quickly and then we have a good chance.

“The Ferrari is a bit faster on the straights but we’re still quick compared to the rest of the field. We can make our way through…”

Max Verstappen qualified second but has a five-place grid drop (AFP via Getty Images)

The day started with Williams driver Alex Albonpulling out of the Grand Prix weekend due to an appendicitis diagnosis, with Formula 2 and Formula E champion Nyck de Vries replacing him.

And up until Q3, the focus was predominantly on Dutchman De Vries after he out-qualified teammate Nicholas Latifi to make Q2. The perfect job interview, some might say, with Latifi’s future at Williams unclear for 2023. De Vries ended up 13th but could start as high as eighth once grid penalties are accounted for.

Starting alongside Leclerc in P2, what about Russell tomorrow though? After he was unable to follow up his first pole position in Budapest in July with a maiden victory too, his decisiveness out on track earned him second place in Zandvoort last week. Mercedes’ race-pace has been impressive all season, too.

“We’re not too focused on him (Verstappen) because they’ll finish ahead of us ultimately,” a pessimistic Russell said in the media pen.

George Russell will start on the front row in Sunday’s race (Getty Images)

“He’ll probably be in the lead after 15 laps. I don’t think it’s quite as easy to overtake here as it was in Spa but with the pace they’ve got, he’ll slice through.”

Irrespective of Verstappen though, the balance has shifted Ferrari’s way courtesy of Saturday’s strong afternoon display. And while a Championship is in all likelihood out of reach – Leclerc is joint-second, 109 points behind Verstappen with seven races to go – a win at Monza will taste just as sweet as his tremendous triumph in his rookie season with Ferrari three years ago.