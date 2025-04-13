A ‘much more positive day’ for Lewis Hamilton at Bahrain Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton enjoyed a “positive” Bahrain Grand Prix and is confident his Ferrari fortunes will soon improve.

The seven-time world champion claimed his best race result of the season after progressing from ninth on the grid to finish fifth at the Sakhir circuit and made a number of fine overtakes – including on Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton has had an up-and-down start to life at Ferrari, following his blockbuster move from Mercedes, with a sprint win in China mixed with disappointing race results – a previous highest finish of seventh.

He appeared dispirited after qualifying but had a much brighter outlook following his Sunday in Bahrain, where he finished one place behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

“Much more positive day, that middle stint I felt really aligned with the car,” Hamilton said.

“I learnt a lot from today and this weekend actually, probably more than all the other weekends.

“The key is to get back to that every weekend. I think I am slowly adjusting (to the car).

“I had a discussion with myself, I knew the next day would be a new day.

“Obviously qualifying was not good enough but I think if I can get the car where it was in that middle stint and can start delivering in qualifying then I can still race.

“If I fix that (qualifying), there should be better weekends.”

Oscar Piastri secured a dominant race win, ahead of George Russell and Lando Norris.

Ferrari began the season expected to contend for both championships but have lacked pace in the early races of the campaign.

They brought a new floor to Bahrain and there were positive signs as Leclerc was able to battle Norris in the grid’s dominant car, ultimately losing out to the championship leader in the closing stages.

Despite a tricky start to life with his new team, Hamilton is enjoying the challenge and is raring to go for the third leg of this triple-header in Saudi Arabia next week.

“It is really nice to be at the races. Less photoshoots and all that sort of stuff,” Hamilton added.

“When I first started the year it was brutal. More shoots and things than I have ever had before.

“It’s been nice to be on this long trip and get back to doing what I love most.”