Michael Schumacher signs F1 race helmet with aid of his wife Corinna

Michael Schumacher has signed a race helmet with the help of his wife Corinna – more than 11 years since his life-changing skiing accident.

Schumacher, 56, suffered severe injuries in a skiing accident in Meribel, France, in December 2013, and has not been seen publicly since.

Yet Schumacher has, alongside every living F1 world champion, signed a helmet with his initials “MS”, which is being sold to raise funds for Sir Jackie Stewart’s Race Against Dementia charity.

The white helmet, as worn by Stewart during his three-world title F1 career, will be revealed on Sunday in Bahrain when the 85-year-old drives his 1973 championship-winning Tyrrell on an exhibition lap.

“It is wonderful that Michael could sign the helmet in this worthy cause – a disease for which there is no cure,” Stewart told the Daily Mail.

“His wife helped him, and it completed the set of every single champion still with us.”

Race Against Dementia was set up by Stewart after his wife, Lady Helen, started to suffer from dementia. He revealed to the BBC last week that there were occasions when his wife of 53 years no longer recognised him.

“Just the other day it was time for dinner, she’s getting up and I’m sitting close by, and she says, ‘Where’s Jackie?’ That’s the first time that’s happened and that’s only a few weeks ago,” he said.

Stewart is hopeful of a cure for dementia in his lifetime and his charity is funding a blood test trial, developed by Cambridge University, which is hoped will detect signs of frontotemporal dementia decades before it develops.

open image in gallery Michael Schumacher, pictured with wife Corinna in 2006, has not been seen in public since December 2013 ( FIA via Getty Images )

Meanwhile, Schumacher’s health condition continues to be shrouded in secrecy, with his wife insistent on protecting his privacy as he continues to recover at home near Lake Geneva.

Former Ferrari boss Jean Todt revealed earlier this year he still sees Schumacher “regularly”.

Todt, who worked with seven-time world champion Schumacher at Ferrari during his historic five consecutive titles from 2000-2004, has been the most regular source of updates about the German in the decade since the accident.

“The family has decided not to answer the question [about Schumacher’s health], a choice that I respect,” the Frenchman said, in an interview with Italian outlet La Repubblica.

“I see him regularly and with affection, him and his family.

open image in gallery Sir Jackie Stewart is raising money for his Race Against Dementia charity ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Schumacher has signed the race helmet with the help of his wife Corinna ( AFP via Getty Images )

“Our bond goes beyond the past work. It is part of my life which today is very far from Formula 1.”

Todt has in the past admitted to watching F1 races with Schumacher despite the German’s unknown medical state and, in 2023, stated that Schumacher is “simply not the Michael he used to be.”

He added: “Michael is here, so I don’t miss him. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him.

“His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That’s all there is to say.

“Unfortunately, fate struck him ten years ago. He is no longer the Michael we knew in Formula 1.”

Schumacher holds the joint record for the most Formula 1 world titles with Lewis Hamilton.