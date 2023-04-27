For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lewis Hamilton insists reports linking Charles Leclerc with a shock move to Mercedes is having “no impact” on his own contract negotiations.

Hamilton, who has won six of his seven world titles with Mercedes since his arrival at the team in 2013, is out of contract at the end of the 2023 Formula 1 season.

While both the 38-year-old and Mercedes boss Toto Wolff have emphasised that a new deal will be signed, no extension on his deal reportedly woth £40m-a-year seems forthcoming at this point of the season.

Though Mercedes have had issues of their own to contend with, reports in the Italian media have linked Ferrari’s Leclerc with a move to the Silver Arrows. Leclerc’s deal at the Scuderia expires at the end of the 2024 season.

Yet Red Bull chief Helmut Marko poured fuel on the fire by speculating that an exit clause for Leclerc to leave a year early could be feasible if certain performance objectives aren’t met.

Nevertheless, Hamilton was unbothered about the reports when asked in the pre-race press conference in Azerbaijan.

Asked if the rumours had any impact on his contract negotiations, he said: “No, not really. I think maybe some of the drivers all have different relationships with different bosses and stuff.

“I like where I am, I love my team, and I’m grateful for the journey we’ve been on and what we’re working on moving forwards. So, it doesn’t have any impact, no.”

Leclerc, who signed his current contract with Ferrari back in 2019, implored that there were no talks “for the moment” between himself and Mercedes.

“No, not yet. Not for the moment. For now, I am fully focused on the project I am in today, which is Ferrari and I fully trust and am confident for the future. Then we will see, but I am fully confident for the project of Ferrari.

“I’m fully committed to Ferrari and I love Ferrari. It has always been a dream for me to be in this team and my main priority is to win a world championship with this team. So it’s not something in my mind.”

Pressed on if he’d been contacted by Mercedes boss Wolff, Leclerc replied: “No. Zero. Zero. Really zero. You all smile because you don’t believe me, but I promise.”

Hamilton, meanwhile, echoed the thoughts of most drivers on Thursday by supporting the changes made to the sprint format this week.

Leclerc insisted he has not been contacted by Toto Wolff (Getty Images)

Asked if he supports the ‘sprint shootout’ introduction, Hamilton replied: “Absolutely. It’s going to be tough for everybody but we’re all in the same boat, what a track to do it at.

“We have good races here, it’s definitely difficult to have just 20 laps than straight into qualifying.”

Hamilton, who finished second in Australia last time out, did however insists that Mercedes have a long way to go until they make up the “crazy ground” to Red Bull.

“It will be an upgrade naturally [when upgrades are introduced] but the start of a new path for us, at the core the same car but part of the path to where we want to be,” he said.

“We’re not making up that crazy ground that there is. But it’s really positive - it takes time to progress in the right direction so I’m excited for it.”

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix starts tomorrow with qualifying for Sunday’s grand prix at 2pm (BST), before sprint day on Saturday starts at 9:30am with the new sprint shootout.