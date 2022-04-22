Lewis Hamilton has confirmed he has joined a consortium of investors bidding to buy Chelsea and says playing a part in the takeover of the club would be the “ultimate dream”.

The seven-time Formula One world champion has explained the “great opportunity” to back Sir Martin Broughton’s bid to buy the club, which has also been joined by 23-time tennis grand slam champion Serena Williams.

“Chelsea is one of the biggest teams in the world,” Hamilton said ahead of this weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix . “When I heard about the opportunity, I was like wow, this is a great opportunity to be part of something so great.

“Sir Martin took time to speak to me on the phone and explain to me his and his team’s goals if they were to win the bid, which was incredibly exciting and very much aligned with my values.”

Hamilton, who said he grew up as an Arsenal fan and had trials for his Stevenage, his local team, as he revealed what attracted him to joining Broughton’s consortium. On Thursday, Hamilton’s rival Max Verstappen poked fun at the idea of an Arsenal fan joining a bid to buy Chelsea.

“I have been a football fan since I was a kid. I played in the school team every year in my childhood and I have been to numerous games,” Hamilton said. “When I was young, I wanted to fit in and all the kids supported different teams. I remember switching between teams and my sister punching me and saying you have to support Arsenal, so then I became a supporter of Arsenal.

“But my uncle Terry is a big Blues fan and I have been to so many games with him to watch Arsenal and Chelsea play. I wanted to be the best player I could be and play for a team. I was trying to tryout for Stevenage Borough but I ended up in the racing space. I could only have dreamed of being part of a team - and that is the ultimate dream.”