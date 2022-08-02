Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos ownership group ahead of $4.65billion sale
Hamilton was part of Sir Martin Broughton’s failed bid to buy Chelsea earlier this year but is now dipping his toes into the NFL
Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the ownership group of the Denver Broncos ahead of the Walton-Penner Family’s $4.65billion takeover of the NFL franchise.
Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton joined forces with Serena Williams back in April in an attempt to buy Chelsea FC, as part of Sir Martin Broughton’s bid, but LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehly’s bid ultimately proved victorious.
But the 37-year-old, who regularly spends his winters at his home in the Colorado mountains, has joined forces with the Broncos’ new ownership group, with Rob Walton saying Hamilton’s “resillient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset.”
Hamilton will work alongside former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, who was also added to the ownership group just over two weeks ago.
“We’re delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” a statement on the Broncos website read.
“He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport. With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time.
“His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”
The Walton-Penner Family are on the verge of completing their multi-billion takeover of the 2015 NFL champions, which needs approval by the NFL owners when they meet in Minneapolis next Tuesday.
If the purchase is approved as expected, the deal would be the highest price ever for an American sports franchise.
Hamilton, who is focusing on off-track ventures amid the F1 summer break, could attend an NFL game in Denver around the festive period, following the conclusion of the Formula 1 season in Abu Dhabi on November 20.
The Mercedes star is currently sixth in the Drivers’ Standings but has been on the podium in the last five races, most recently finishing second at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies