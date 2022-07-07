Lewis Hamilton says he is disappointed that teams are yet to sign a charter designed to improve inclusion and diversity in Formula 1.

Mercedes star Hamilton has formed his own foundation, Mission 44, aimed at increasing access to education and opportunities for under-represented communities and has pushed for the sport to improve its battle against inequality.

Yet speaking before the British Grand Prix, Hamilton - the only black driver on the grid - revealed he wanted to see actions rather than words in response to instances of racism and discrimination.

It followed Hamilton being on the receiving end of racial language from three-time world champion Nelson Piquet in an interview which resurfaced last week.

“Not to sound like a broken record, but I think accountability is important,” Hamilton said in a press conference. “And it’s not just with F1, also with your companies. It’s really making sure we take a stand and we’re giving these people that platform.

“We want people to be able to be themselves in our space and it’s all well and good standing on the grid, and they talk about all the inclusivity, and all the other four or five things, I would say but they’re just empty words, if we’re not actually putting action in.

“This is a growing business, there’s more money, teams are making more money than they’ve ever made before and they’ll continue to grow in doing so. I’m not aware of all the other funds that have been put towards diversity and inclusion, but I’d be willing to bet it’s not as much as we firstly already put in and are planning to put in.

“I’ve been on calls with all the F1 teams who all agreed to be a part of this F1 charter and it’s still not signed and it’s still not underway. But no more can we be amplifying these voices that are just creating that divide out there.”

Hamilton - who has been on the receiving end pf racial abuse throughout his career - added “enough is enough” and has called for F1 and companies around the world to act, insisting he “can’t do it alone.”

“It’s now just a knee-jerk reaction from companies all around the world when something like this happens,” he added.

“Everyone’s PR team must have a script ready for crisis management. It’s not enough. It’s about real action. To F1 and the media, we should not be giving these people the platform. These old voices, whether consciously or subconsciously, do not think people like me or women should be in the sport. Discrimination is something we shouldn’t be promoting.

”It’s not good enough for lip service, we need to push for action… I’m trying to raise money to push this also. We need more and I can’t do it alone.”