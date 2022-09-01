For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Martin Brundle insists Fernando Alonso’s stinging criticism of Lewis Hamilton in wake of the pair’s crash at the Belgian Grand Prix was “wholly inaccurate and unfair.”

Hamilton’s Mercedes leapt up into the air after clashing with Alonso’s Alpine on the opening lap of the race at Spa-Francorchamps, causing damage to Hamilton’s car which resulted in his retirement from the race - his first DNF of a difficult 2022 season.

The seven-time world champion later admitted responsibility for the incident, saying Alonso was “in his blind spot”, but straight after the incident Alonso vented his fury on team radio saying: “What an idiot closing the door from the outside, I mean, we had a mega start but this guy only knows how to drive and start in first.”

Yet former F1 driver and Sky Sports pundit Brundle shot down those claims, referring back to Hamilton’s sensational win in Brazil last year where he recovered from last after a disqualification in qualifying to win the Grand Prix after moving up the field in the sprint race and Sunday race.

“Mercedes just couldn’t switch their tyres on in qualifying but would undoubtedly be better in a warm dry race,” Brundle said in his Sky column.

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (R) collides with Alpine's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso (C) during the Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francophones racetrack at Spa (AFP/Getty)

“Lewis Hamilton didn’t get a chance to find out because of a rare error into the Les Combes chicane when he simply pinched into the side of Fernando Alonso whilst trying to go around the outside, and flying through the air.

“Lewis said he couldn’t see Fernando in his blind spot but frankly he was bound to be there somewhere, and the Spaniard tried his best to stay to the inside and give space. Lewis saw the footage and immediately put his hand up and correctly accepted full responsibility.

“Fernando’s radio comments, albeit fuelled by anger and adrenaline, about Lewis only being able to win from the front were in my opinion wholly inaccurate and unfair.

Lewis Hamilton collided with Fernando Alonso on the opening lap in Belgium (Olivier Matthys/AP) (AP)

“Lewis is one of the fairest and cleanest drivers in the history of F1, he hasn’t needed to resort to too many professional fouls given his relentless speed, and just cast your mind back to Brazil last year to remember how he can scythe through the field. Twice. That error of judgement will have caught Lewis’s attention…”

In the media pen afterwards, Hamilton said it was “nice to know how he feels about me” in reference to Alonso’s comments and has since had a cheeky online dig towards the Spaniard, posting a signed cap on his Instagram with “To Fernando” written on the front.

“I don’t really have a response to it,” Hamilton said post-race. “I know how things feel in the heat of the moment, but it’s nice to know how he feels about me.

“It’s better that it’s out in the open how he feels. And like I said, it wasn’t intentional, and I take responsibility for it. That’s what adults do.”

Hamilton and Alonso - who finished the race in Belgium in fifth place - were team-mates at McLaren in 2007 but famously fell out over the course of the season, with rookie Hamilton and two-time world champion Alonso battling for a World Championship eventually won by Kimi Raikkonen.