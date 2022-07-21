Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes have learned a “valuable lesson” given their struggles this season but insists he is “not fazed” as he targets a record-extending race victory in 2022.

The seven-time world champion becomes only the sixth driver to reach 300 Grands Prix this weekend at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet and is currently the only driver in history to win a race in every season he has been competing in Formula 1.

But in his 16th season - at the half-way stage of the 2022 calendar - Hamilton is yet to finish higher than third but remains optimistic that Mercedes are improving race-by-race and will be able to compete with Red Bull or Ferrari, whether it “be now or in five races time.”

Asked in the drivers press conference on Thursday about not winning a race yet this year, Hamilton said: “It doesn’t faze me because I’m getting towards that win. I do believe we’ll be able to compete with these guys, whether it be now or in five races.

“I think more about the journey, we’ve got consistency and we’ve continued to push, no one in our team has given up.

“It’s been a really valuable lesson and experience learned for all of us, we’ve sharpened our tools in other areas so when we do get back to where we deserve to be, we’ll appreciate it that much more.”

Hamilton - who admitted he wasn’t aware that this weekend would be his 300th Grand Prix - has finished on the podium in the last three races, with third-place finishes in Montreal, Silverstone and Spielberg.

Yet he remains sixth in the Drivers Standings, 19 points behind team-mate George Russell and 99 points behind Championship leader and 2021 rival Max Verstappen.

“Every weekend we’re hoping to improve for sure,” Hamilton added, as he looked ahead to this weekend’s French Grand Prix.

“I don’t know what to expect this weekend. We’re constantly making changes to the car, aero-surfaces and everything. I’m hoping we discover something to move forward. In general, it’s [French Grand Prix] has been a decent race for us.”

Hamilton’s position in first practice tomorrow will be taken by Nyck de Vries, though the 37-year-old will be taking part in second practice later in the day.