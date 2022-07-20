Lewis Hamilton will be replaced by Nyck de Vries for the first practice session ahead of the French Grand Prix this weekend.

The reigning Formula E champion will get a second taste of Formula 1 on Friday with Mercedes after doing the same for Williams back in Spain.

Under new rules introduced this year, Formula 1 requires teams to allow younger drivers with limited experience time in both of their cars during the season with George Russell set to step aside for a session later in the calendar.

After their much publicised struggles to start the year, Mercedes have been far more competitive in recent races with another podium for Hamilton last time out in Austria.

Team principal Toto Wolff is pleased with the progress they are making with further upgrades to come this weekend.

"We scored three podiums in the first seven races, and we have now achieved four in the last four," he said. "I'm pleased with the momentum we are building, and it reflects the mammoth effort of the team.

"Our understanding of the W13 is growing with every lap and it's encouraging to see that reflected in our development and results.

De Vries will replace Hamilton for Friday’s first practice session (Getty Images)

"While we were quicker in Austria, we still weren't quick enough to challenge at the front. We need to keep chasing those final few tenths and bringing new developments to the cars, including this weekend in France.

"Paul Ricard is a very different track and challenge. It has smooth tarmac and a wide range of corner types, along with long straights. The aim will be to make further inroads on the gap to the front and hopefully be back on the podium.

"Nyck is replacing Lewis in first practice this weekend, as part of the allocated sessions for young drivers this year. So, we're looking forward to seeing how he gets on."