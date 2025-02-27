Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a stop-start day one of pre-season testing, the odd drops of rain did not curtail action on track on Thursday in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton was once again in the SF-25 Ferrari challenger in the morning and, this time, alerted the attention of those watching with a string of table-topping laps, keeping old teammate George Russell behind him.

Yet by the ‘chequered flag’ after eight hours of testing, it was in fact the man he replaced who stood on top.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton was second-fastest in F1 testing on Thursday ( Getty Images )

Carlos Sainz is not expecting podiums or wins at Williams this year but will be buyoyed by his full day of driving, in which he set a time which beat Hamilton’s best by 0.031 seconds.

Here’s what happened on day two of F1 testing:

Hamilton shines for the prancing horse

Hamilton ended his morning session on top, completing 45 laps to take his weekly tally up to 115 – over two race distances around the Bahrain International Circuit.

And while teams and drivers will be following different run-plans with different fuel loads, it is certainly cause for optimism for the seven-time world champion.

Ferrari’s usually understated team principal Fred Vasseur noted: “So far, so good.”

Hamilton did drop to second by the end of the day, while his teammate Charles Leclerc finished third overall, trailing the Brit by just 0.052 seconds.

On the same day it was announced he was the cover star for TIME for next month’s edition, alongside a striking photo of a stallion called Aroma.

open image in gallery Hamilton is the cover star for March's edition of TIME ( TIME )

Sainz makes a statement

Sainz was labelled the unluckiest man on the grid when he made way for Hamilton at Ferrari this year, while an option to move to Red Bull and Mercedes never materialised.

As such, he opted for a long-term project with James Vowles’s Williams and was in the car all day on Thursday.

Racking up over 125 laps, the Spaniard – who has won four grands prix – set the fastest time of the day at 1:29:348.

Are you watching Scuderia?

Patchy for Red Bull rookie

Not the smoothest day for Red Bull or their new driver Liam Lawson.

The New Zealander, who has raced 11 times over two years for the sister team, endured regular breaks in the garage and managed just 92 laps – XX less than Sainz.

No concerns, outwardly, at Red Bull. But as Max Verstappen receives the preferential treatment and takes to the cockpit for the whole of Friday testing, Lawson heads to Australia with perhaps a murky picture of where the RB21 is.

Boos? What boos?

It was Max Verstappen’s turn in the press conference room on Thursday. Cue the obvious question: were you bothered about being jeered at F1 75 Live in London last week.

“There was any booing?” he said. “Maybe I'm deaf!

“I don't really need to talk about it, it's not worth my time."

He’s right too. As Christian Horner noted on Wednesday, the reaction would have been quite different if the launch was in the Netherlands. Of course, Verstappen is not ‘Mr Popular’ in the UK having denied Hamilton and Lando Norris world titles in recent years.

Besides, such rivalries are the cornerstone of the sport. Despite what the FIA may say, no issues to see here.