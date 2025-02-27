Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Best
TV

Liveupdated

F1 testing LIVE: Who’s driving on day two as Lewis Hamilton drives for Ferrari in Bahrain

Follow live updates as the 2025 season starts with the three-day pre-season test in Bahrain

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Thursday 27 February 2025 06:59 GMT
Lewis Hamilton makes shock admission about driving Ferrari F1 car

The 2025 F1 season gets underway this week as Bahrain hosts the official three-day pre-season test for all 10 teams.

It is the fifth year running that the Bahrain International Circuit hosts the pre-season test, as momentum builds towards the first race of the season, in Australia, on 16 March.

PREVIEW: What to look out for at F1 pre-season testing

Lewis Hamilton takes to Ferrari’s SF-25, with Kimi Antonelli, Liam Lawson and Fernando Alonso also in action on Thursday.

McLaren are the favourites this season after their constructors’ title victory last year but what will the early lap times say about their chances this year?

Follow live updates from pre-season testing with The Independent

Day 2 start time and driver schedule:

Day 2 starts at 7am (GMT) and goes on until 4pm, with two four-hour sessions.

And here’s the lineup!

Who is driving at F1 pre-season testing?

McLaren

  • Thursday: Piastri (AM), Norris (PM)
  • Friday: Norris (AM), Piastri (PM)

Ferrari

  • Thursday: TBC
  • Friday: TBC

Red Bull

  • Thursday: Lawson
  • Friday: Verstappen

Mercedesw

  • Thursday: Russell (AM), Antonelli (PM)
  • Friday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)

Aston Martin

  • Thursday: Alonso (AM), Stroll (PM)
  • Friday: Stroll (AM), Alonso (PM)

Williams

  • Thursday: Sainz (AM), Sainz (PM)
  • Friday: Albon (AM), Albon (PM)

Alpine

  • Thursday: Gasly (AM), Doohan (PM)
  • Friday: Doohan (AM), Gasly (PM)

Haas

  • Thursday: Ocon (AM), Bearman (PM)
  • Friday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)

Sauber

  • Thursday: Hulkenberg (AM), Bortoleto (PM)
  • Friday: Bortoleto (AM), Hulkenberg (PM)
Kieran Jackson26 February 2025 19:10

Lewis Hamilton back in the car for Ferrari!

It’s confirmed that Hamilton is back in the SF-25 this morning for Ferrari, as day 2 begins at the Bahrain International Circuit!

A big day for Liam Lawson, too, who has a full day of running.

Session starts at 7am!

Kieran Jackson27 February 2025 06:58

Max Verstappen threatens boycott after being booed at F1 launch event in London

Max Verstappen has threatened to boycott any future F1 launches which take place in England after being booed by sections of the British crowd at F1 75 Live last week.

Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen appeared on screen to a mixed reception, with initial boos being drowned out eventually by cheers, after being introduced by host Jack Whitehall in London last Tuesday.

Jos Verstappen, Max’s father and former F1 driver, told RaceXpress over the weekend that it was “unacceptable” that his son was booed by the 15,000-strong crowd.

Read more below:

Max Verstappen threatens boycott after being booed at F1 launch event in London

The four-time world champion received a frosty reception from British fans at F1 75 Live last week
Kieran Jackson27 February 2025 06:48

When is the first race of the 2025 season?

The season-opener this year takes place at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday 16 March.

The race starts at 4am (GMT), 3pm local time.

It will mark Hamilton’s highly-anticipated first race in Ferrari red.

Kieran Jackson27 February 2025 06:30

READ: Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are amicable at Ferrari for now – but it won’t last

The eagle-eyed amongst the F1 ‘twitter-sphere’ on Tuesday spotted something far too endearing to ignore ahead of F1 75 Live in London. Sat next to each other in sleek black suits, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were already turned off by the preamble in The O2. As such, Leclerc whipped out his mobile phone and triggered a game of online chess between the pair. Currently, Hamilton has a one-game lead.

Nip-and-tuck already, it seems, in the quest for checkmate. This year, seven-time world champion Hamilton and Ferrari’s long-term golden boy Leclerc will be teammates at the prancing horse yet, in the same breath, will carve out every millisecond to beat the other.

Is your teammate your friend or foe? In F1 spiel, it’s more often the latter.

Full piece below:

Hamilton and Leclerc are amicable at Ferrari for now – but it won’t last

Ferrari’s new jackpot F1 duo have different strengths behind the wheel but are both vying for the same prize at the end. Kieran Jackson explains why fans should not be fooled by early warmth between the pair
Kieran Jackson27 February 2025 06:15

Christian Horner responds to Adrian Newey’s ‘lack of experience’ claim about Red Bull engineers

Christian Horner insists Red Bull’s sudden drop in performance last year was due to “deep-rooted” issues as he responded to Adrian Newey’s statement over the team’s group of engineers.

In a recent interview with German media outlet Auto Motor und Sport, Aston Martin-bound Newey was asked about Red Bull’s sudden drop in performance and said: “From what I can see from the outside… the guys at Red Bull, this is no criticism, but I think they just, perhaps through lack of experience, kept going in that same direction.”

Horner, however, insists Red Bull’s issues go back further to the 2023 campaign, when they won 21 out of 22 races.

Full story below:

Horner responds to Newey’s ‘lack of experience’ claim about Red Bull engineers

The performance of Red Bull’s 2024 car dropped off after Newey’s departure from the team was announced
Kieran Jackson27 February 2025 06:00

George Russell ‘pretty clear’ on Max Verstappen stance ahead of new F1 season

Asked if he had cleared the air with Verstappen since the concluding race on December 8, Russell said: “No, I haven’t spoken (to him).

“I have no concerns about him or his driving – that happened last year and I want to focus on myself. But obviously things got out of line at the end of last year, and I made it pretty clear that I’m not going to take it.

“But now it’s 2025 and I’m focused on the job and the job is to win. So I’m not going to change my approach, fighting him, or fighting any other drivers. The goal is the same.”

(EPA)
Kieran Jackson27 February 2025 05:00

THE CLASS OF 2025 PHOTO

Striking.

The F1 class of 2025
The F1 class of 2025 (F1)
Kieran Jackson27 February 2025 04:00

F1 prize money: How much will teams earn for 2025 season?

The prize pot for the teams at the end of the season is usually around 50% of F1’s commercial rights profit.

1st - $140m

2nd - $131m

3rd - $122m

4th - $113m

5th - $104m

6th - $95m

7th - $87m

8th - $78m

9th - $69m

10th - $60m

Figures are approximate and currently based on 2024 sums

27 February 2025 03:01

Carlos Sainz names his four F1 title contenders – and Lewis Hamilton is ignored

When asked between reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Sainz replied: “I think it will be between those first three you have said.

“If Mercedes make a good car, I would put [George] Russell in too. I think he is at a very good level. Any of those can beat each other this year.”

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson27 February 2025 02:00

