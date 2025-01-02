Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fred Vasseur has urged his Ferrari team to keep their feet on the ground despite the “excitement” of Lewis Hamilton officially joining the team.

After 12 years with Mercedes, seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton officially joined the Scuderia on 1 January ahead of the 2025 season.

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc – with Carlos Sainz moving to Williams – as the Briton looks to claim a record-breaking eighth world championship this year.

Yet speaking just after the 2024 season concluded, Vasseur insisted his mechanics must be “focused on the job” as they look to produce a car capable of winning the world title.

“Everybody all over the world is excited [about Hamilton joining] and for sure, the mechanics are also excited,” Vasseur told Sky Sports News.

“It’s always exciting to have someone who is a seven-time world champion into the car. But I think after the day one, we’ll have to turn this page and to be focused on the job.”

Vasseur was also asked about whether he thinks Hamilton will be emotional driving a Ferrari car for the first time, with a TPC [Testing of Previous Cars] day likely for January in Fiorano.

“Yeah, it’s true that it’s quite emotional, because I think he has this moment in his mind for probably 20 years,” Vasseur added.

“It means that it will be emotional, but it has to be emotional for one lap! And then, to be focused.

“Every single team is different for sure, but we are all chasing the same goal with the same approach. What is a bit different is the passion or the emotion around the team, but I think Lewis is well prepared to manage this.

Lewis Hamilton has left Mercedes to join rivals Ferrari ( Getty Images/The Independent )

“I think it’s much easier to arrive somewhere when the passion is at the top than the opposite. I’m not worried at all.”

Hamilton endured his worst-ever season by championship position in 2024, finishing seventh, but did break his two-year win duck at the British Grand Prix. He also won in Spa, Belgium.

The 39-year-old posted a photo of himself karting as a child on his Instagram on New Year’s Day, accompanied by a red racing car as the caption in a nod to his transfer to Ferrari.

Hamilton is set to be present at the 2025 season launch in London on 18 February, as well as Ferrari’s own livery unveiling a day later on 19 February.