Lewis Hamilton pictured at Ferrari for first time ahead of ‘dream’ F1 move

Lewis Hamilton said he “couldn’t be happier” after the seven-time Formula One world champion officially began work with Ferrari.

Hamilton, 40, posted a picture of him standing next to the iconic red of a Ferrari sports car after arriving at the Italian team’s factory.

Hamilton made his blockbuster move to Ferrari after 12 seasons with Mercedes and he described joining the Scuderia as a “dream”.

"There are some days that you know you'll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days,” Hamilton said in a post on Instagram.

"I've been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible, but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn't be happier to realise that dream today.

"Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can't wait to see what story we will write together."

Hamilton is expected to drive a Ferrari F1 car for the first time later this week, ahead of the official season launch in London next month.

Pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain on the final weekend in February before the 2025 season gets underway with the curtain-raising Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on Sunday March 16.

Ferrari finished second in the constructors championship last season, but the Italian giants have not won any title since 2008.

Hamilton, meanwhile, had a tough end to the 2024 season and although he ended his winless streak at the British Grand Prix, the seven-time champion could only finish seventh overall.