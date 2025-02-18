Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton has made his first official public appearance in Ferrari colours as he arrives at The O2 Arena in London on Tuesday night for F1 75 Live.

Ferrari wunveiled their 2025 car livery this evening, as did the other nine teams, in front of 15,000 people in east London.

Hamilton will then drive the SF-25 tomorrow at Ferrari’s own launch in Fiorano, before pre-season testing next week in Bahrain.

The seven-time F1 world champion, 40, received a rapturous reception in Maranello last month, as his two-year contract at Ferrari began.

Hamilton received a tour of Ferrari HQ, drove the 2023 SF-23 car around the team’s in-house Fiorano circuit and greeted thousands of fans watching on in the industrial Italian town. Hamilton completed 30 laps of the Fiorano circuit, clocking up 89km of driving, as he looked to dial in with the car’s handling and characteristics.

The Brit, who spent 12 years and won six world championships at Mercedes, also took part in a behind-closed-doors test for Ferrari in Barcelona at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – home of the Spanish Grand Prix – and a Pirelli tyre test at the same circuit.

Ferrari had to alter plans after Hamilton crashed the 2023 SF-23 car in their private test. The 40-year-old was said to be “absolutely fine” after the incident.

Hamilton continued his testing schedule with a tyre test in Barcelona, as part of the tyre manufacturer’s 2026 development programme.

He trailed teammate Charles Leclerc in the lap times on the final day, though any times are largely irrelevant due to the different run programmes each driver was on.

Hamilton spoke glowingly about his first experience in a Ferrari car, describing it as “one of the best feelings of his life.”

Lewis Hamilton has moved to Ferrari ( Getty Images )

“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship,” he said.

“I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning was one of the best feelings of my life.

“When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face.

“It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car – it was such an exciting and special moment and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.”

The 2025 season starts on 16 March in Australia.