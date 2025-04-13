Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton insists he is “adjusting” to changing his driving style as he looks to find his feet at Ferrari after a mixed Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

The seven-time world champion, who has struggled in the opening month of his Ferrari career, finished fifth in the race on Sunday – his best finish so far in 2025 other than his sprint win in China.

It was an improved display for Hamilton, who started ninth, with Ferrari showing promise with a different strategy to frontrunners McLaren and Mercedes. However, they were still short of pace compared to race winner Oscar Piastri.

Yet Hamilton still only has 25 points to his name and is already 52 points behind championship leader Lando Norris, heading into race five in Saudi Arabia next week.

“I think what’s clear, as humans, we get really stuck in our ways,” Hamilton said, when asked about adapting to his new team and car.

“I’ve been driving a certain style and way for a long time with the same team, a new car has new systems… this car requires a different driving style, I’m adjusting to that, slowly getting into that.

“I was a long way away from Charles [Leclerc] last weekend and this weekend… I’ve got to do a better job, I know I can and I will.

“I’ve got to make it easier for myself, I’m doing it the hard way at the moment. Will try next week to start in a better place, I think I’ve figured out how the car likes to drive.

“If I qualify better I can have a much better weekend.”

Lewis Hamilton finished fifth in the Bahrain Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

Leclerc, however, was more downbeat as he missed out on a podium late on in the 57-lap race.

“We are just not fast enough, that’s the summary,” he said.

“We don’t have that pace in the car, Mercedes were a bit better in degradation. The pace was just not there, it’s very disappointing when you do everything quite well but it’s P4.

“There is no regrets, we need to find some pace.”

F1 next heads to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for round five of the 2025 season and the final race in the Asian triple-header.