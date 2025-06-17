Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton offered a cryptic message to fans regarding what is occurring behind the scenes at Ferrari following an underwhelming first 10 races in red.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton moved to the Scuderia in the off-season after 12 years and six world titles at Mercedes.

However, the 40-year-old and his new team have struggled to compete with the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. On Sunday in Canada, while Mercedes secured a double podium, Hamilton finished a lowly sixth after his car was damaged by a groundhog.

Hamilton is yet to secure a grand prix podium, with his best result coming with a sprint race victory in China in March. Speaking after the race in Montreal, the Briton stated that “a lot of changes” are needed within the organisation to bring it back to the top.

“The mindset for me, I’m like ‘there’s a lot of changes that need to be made in the system’,” he told Sky Italia.

“I wish I could tell you what’s happening. There’s a lot going on in the background.

“Yeah, I can’t say too much about it. There’s so many things I wish I could tell you that could explain the things that have happened this year, the problems we had, and what’s going on within the organisation.

“But my goal is to try and positively influence, try and get change so we can have long-term success.

“There’s a lot of changes that we need. For me, it’s that foundation building. We’re not fighting for a championship.”

Lewis Hamilton is yet to record a grand prix podium for Ferrari ( Getty )

Hamilton currently lies sixth in the championship standings, 119 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri and 25 points off teammate Charles Leclerc.

Ferrari are expected to bring an upgrade to the rear suspension of their SF-25 car for the British Grand Prix in July, which Hamilton won last year.

“Of course I’m asking for these things [upgrades],” Hamilton added. “I don’t know why we haven’t been bringing upgrades, I think we have one hopefully coming soon.”

Hamilton had, earlier in the week, batted away speculation regarding team principal Fred Vasseur’s future, as well as his own future beyond this year.

The next race is the Austrian Grand Prix on 27-29 June.