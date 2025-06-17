Lewis Hamilton’s cryptic Ferrari message after first 10 races: ‘I wish I could tell you’
Hamilton is yet to record a podium following his move to Ferrari from Mercedes in the off-season
Lewis Hamilton offered a cryptic message to fans regarding what is occurring behind the scenes at Ferrari following an underwhelming first 10 races in red.
Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton moved to the Scuderia in the off-season after 12 years and six world titles at Mercedes.
However, the 40-year-old and his new team have struggled to compete with the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. On Sunday in Canada, while Mercedes secured a double podium, Hamilton finished a lowly sixth after his car was damaged by a groundhog.
Hamilton is yet to secure a grand prix podium, with his best result coming with a sprint race victory in China in March. Speaking after the race in Montreal, the Briton stated that “a lot of changes” are needed within the organisation to bring it back to the top.
“The mindset for me, I’m like ‘there’s a lot of changes that need to be made in the system’,” he told Sky Italia.
“I wish I could tell you what’s happening. There’s a lot going on in the background.
“Yeah, I can’t say too much about it. There’s so many things I wish I could tell you that could explain the things that have happened this year, the problems we had, and what’s going on within the organisation.
“But my goal is to try and positively influence, try and get change so we can have long-term success.
“There’s a lot of changes that we need. For me, it’s that foundation building. We’re not fighting for a championship.”
Hamilton currently lies sixth in the championship standings, 119 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri and 25 points off teammate Charles Leclerc.
Ferrari are expected to bring an upgrade to the rear suspension of their SF-25 car for the British Grand Prix in July, which Hamilton won last year.
“Of course I’m asking for these things [upgrades],” Hamilton added. “I don’t know why we haven’t been bringing upgrades, I think we have one hopefully coming soon.”
Hamilton had, earlier in the week, batted away speculation regarding team principal Fred Vasseur’s future, as well as his own future beyond this year.
The next race is the Austrian Grand Prix on 27-29 June.
