Lewis Hamilton is set to test a Ferrari once more this week – again in Barcelona – as he continues his acclimatisation in scarlet red.

The seven-time F1 world champion, 40, received a rapturous reception in Maranello two weeks ago, as his two-year contract at Ferrari began. Hamilton received a tour of Ferrari HQ, drove the 2023 SF-23 car around the team’s in-house Fiorano circuit and greeted thousands of fans watching on in the industrial Italian town. Hamilton completed 30 laps of the Fiorano circuit, clocking up 89km of driving, as he looked to dial in with the car’s handling and characteristics.

The Brit, who spent 12 years and won six world championships at Mercedes, also took part in a behind-closed-doors test for Ferrari last week in Barcelona at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – home of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Ferrari booked out the 4.6km circuit for three days, from Tuesday-Thursday, and had to alter plans after Hamilton crashed the 2023 SF-23 car on Wednesday. The 40-year-old was said to be “absolutely fine” after the incident.

This week, Hamilton continues his testing schedule with a Pirelli tyre test on Tuesday and Wednesday in Barcelona, as part of the tyre manufacturer’s 2026 development programme. McLaren are also set to take part in this test.

Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc will share testing duties this week in the 2024 Ferrari car, specially modified to accommodate the smaller tyres set to be used under new engine and chassis regulations next year (2026).

After this week, Hamilton could feature in more private tests for Ferrari in Fiorano before the official three-day pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain from 26-28 February.

The first race of the 2025 season takes place a fortnight later in Australia on 16 March.

Hamilton is also expected to be present for the 10-team season launch, F1 75 Live, at the O2 Arena in London on Tuesday 18 February. Ferrari officially launch their 2025 car a day later, on Wednesday 19 February.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton tested for Ferrari for the first time in Fiorano ( AP )

open image in gallery Hamilton, 40, crashed the 2023 Ferrari in Barcelona (pictured: driving the car in Fiorano) ( Getty Images )

Hamilton spoke glowingly about his first experience in a Ferrari car, describing it as “one of the best feelings of his life.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship,” he said.

“I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I had but driving a Scuderia Ferrari HP car for the first time this morning was one of the best feelings of my life.

“When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula 1 car – it was such an exciting and special moment and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.”

Hamilton is looking to claim a record-breaking eighth F1 world title this year, which would take him ahead of Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher.

The Briton won six of his world titles with Mercedes, the other coming with McLaren in 2008.