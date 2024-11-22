Lewis Hamilton bounces back to lead British dominance in Las Vegas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lewis Hamilton bounced back from his Brazil horror show to lead a British one-two-three in opening practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Having said he wanted to quit Mercedes in the aftermath of his disappointing 10th-placed finish in Interlagos a fortnight ago, Hamilton saw off team-mate George Russell by 0.396 seconds on the Strip.

Lando Norris, who must take at least three points out of Max Verstappen’s 62-point championship lead to extend the title battle to the penultimate race in Qatar, was third, nearly one second back.

Charles Leclerc finished fourth for Ferrari, one place ahead of Red Bull’s Verstappen.

Hamilton admitted here on Wednesday that he was prepared to cut his 12-year Mercedes career short after a torrid afternoon at the rain-lashed Brazilian Grand Prix.

But the 39-year-old, who is moving to Ferrari next year, laid down an emphatic marker on Thursday night to hold a clear advantage over the rest of the field.

Hamilton’s hot lap marked an impressive showing for the seven-time world champion’s Mercedes team with the Silver Arrows the early pacesetters in the cold desert air.

Verstappen will claim his fourth consecutive world title if he outscores Norris on Saturday. But the Dutch driver finished two places behind Norris in the opening running of the weekend.

Last year’s opening session was delayed by a loose drain cover which ripped through Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

The Spaniard was unlucky to be unharmed as the track was repaired and the action finished at 4am in front of empty grandstands.

On Thursday there was no such blemish as it all ran smoothly.

Sainz finished sixth for Ferrari, who trail McLaren by 36 points in the constructors’ standings, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso seventh and Oscar Piastri eighth.

The second practice session takes place at 10pm local time (06:00 GMT).