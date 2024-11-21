F1 star interrogated at US border before Las Vegas GP: ‘I was wearing pyjamas’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Formula One driver Yuki Tsunoda was interrogated by US border control officials before being allowed into the United States ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Japanese driver Tsunoda, who has raced in F1 since 2021, says he was travelling with his physio but progressed through immigration on his own.

The 24-year-old was then questioned for several hours, despite having the correct paperwork, before being allowed to enter the country. Tsunoda had flown in ahead of his RB team for a promotional event.

"Luckily, they let me in after a couple of discussions," he told reporters on Wednesday, ahead of Saturday night’s race in Las Vegas.

"Well, a lot of discussions, actually... I nearly got sent back home.

"I was wearing pyjamas, so maybe I didn’t look like an F1 driver.”

Tsunoda added that he did not have any issues entering the United States for previous races this year, in Austin last month and in Miami in May.

He added: “There was my physio that I travel with. Obviously, when you go through customs, you go individually, right?

"And suddenly he [the official] just put me in the room and when I had a conversation I was like. ‘can I bring the person that I’m going to travel with? Maybe he can help a little bit to explain a bit more about myself and the situation in Formula 1.’

“But they didn’t allow me to bring them or even call anyone. I wanted to call the team as well, or maybe F1 so they can help me. But in that room, you can’t do anything.

open image in gallery Tsunoda alongside RB teammate Liam Lawson in the Vegas paddock on Wednesday night ( Getty Images )

“I did the visas and everything. It’s been a shame. I guess with the last three [US races], I was able to enter smoothly. So it felt a bit strange that I got stopped and had a proper discussion.”

“It just feels that I got a lot of pressure from them, and I couldn’t say anything. Otherwise, if I say something I feel like I’m more in trouble. Luckily I went through smoothly.”

Tsunoda, who is one of the contenders to potentially replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull next year, also starred at last year’s inaugural F1 race in Sin City.

He is currently 11th in the drivers’ standings, ahead of the final three races of the 2024 season.

Max Verstappen can seal his fourth consecutive world championship this weekend by finishing the grand prix above Lando Norris.