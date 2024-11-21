Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lewis Hamilton admits he did want to leave Mercedes in the immediate aftermath of a torrid Brazilian Grand Prix.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton, who is leaving Mercedes for Ferrari at the end of the season, finished 10th in Sao Paulo and endured a disastrous weekend despite his favoured wet conditions.

On his team radio straight after the race, the 39-year-old mysteriously hinted that Interlagos could be his last race for the team and, speaking ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton insists his reaction was only “natural.”

"I mean, in the moment that’s how I felt, like I didn’t really want to come back after that weekend," Hamilton said, on Wednesday night.

"But I think that’s only natural. It’s frustrating when you have a season like this, which I’m pretty sure I won’t have again, or at least I’ll work towards not having again.

"It wasn’t a great feeling in that moment, but I’m here, I’m standing strong and I’m going to give it absolutely everything for these last few races."

In the two-week break in-between races, comments emerged from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff that Hamilton has a “shelf life” as he spoke about the F1 legend’s decision to join Ferrari in 2025.

When asked if he had something to prove to Wolff after those remarks, Hamilton said: "No. I think just me being here standing tall, I feel strong, I’ve been training well, I feel great.

"Honestly, I feel in the best place I’ve been all year mentally, and considering how bad the last race was, I think that says enough.

Lewis Hamilton has three more races for Mercedes before he joins Ferrari ( Getty Images )

"I’ve been around this game for a long time. There’s been so many things that are said about me, there’s been so many micro-aggressions - obviously not from my boss because he’s been supportive over all these years and we’ve achieved a lot together - but I mean in general, within the media and through it all, and nothing can take me down.

"I’m still here, still fighting and I’m going to continue to push. I’ve got a team that I genuinely still love, and even though I am leaving, I want to make sure I give them the best I can in these next races.

"If they provide a car that wants to stay on track then hopefully we’ll have a better result."

Hamilton is looking to avoid his worst-ever finish in an F1 world championship. He currently lies in seventh place, two points off teammate George Russell, and he has never finished lower than sixth in 17 previous seasons.