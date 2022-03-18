Lewis Hamilton explains new yellow helmet for 2022 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton says he has changed the colour of his Formula 1 helmet as he wants to “show love for his beginnings”.

Hamilton usually wears a black and purple helmet when racing for Mercedes but the 2022 season will see him in yellow. The British driver will be hoping the new campaign brings him more than a new helmet as he is targeting a record eighth world championship.

“For this year’s helmet I wanted to show love to my beginnings,” he tweeted. “As much as I love purple and black, yellow is my history. I’m going into this season with the same dedication, drive, and passion I had way back in my karting days.”

Hamilton missed out on the record last year as Max Verstappen won his first world title. The Dutchman claimed it after a controversial final race in Abu Dhabi and Hamilton wants the full review of the race to be published.

“I had a good meeting with Mohammed and there is a report,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1. “We agreed that it’s important to have transparency. People will get to see this and know that the sport is moving in the right direction.”

“[I’m] looking forward to seeing it come out and for people to know that the sport is transparent and we are learning from what happened in the past and we’ll make improvements moving forward.”

And Verstappen seems to be annoyed that talk surrounding Abu Dhabi is continuing as he said: “I [had] the most wins, the most poles and most laps led,” he said. “People forget that. They only look at Abu Dhabi apparently.

“But we have more races than only Abu Dhabi in the season.”