Lewis Hamilton advised Lando Norris to stay overnight in Miami and celebrate a first win in Formula One.

The McLaren driver finally broke through after five years and 110 races in F1, beating out world champion Max Verstappen.

And Hamilton revealed his delight at his compatriot securing the victory, but insisted he must stay overnight in Miami to enjoy the moment.

Hamilton said: “I honestly feel so happy for him. I just told him he needs to stay tonight. He's going to try and change his flight!

“He's got to, he's just won a race. Such a special moment to win your first grand prix. I started at McLaren, so I'm obviously really happy to see him at the top.”

Speaking in the FIA press conference after the race, Norris was asked how he would celebrate: “I’m not going to sleep!

“I’m going all the way. I might have more than a scratch on my nose!”

Immediately after the chequered flag, Norris yelled: “Whooooooooooo, whoooooooooooo, I love you all. Thank you so much. We did it, Will (Joseph, Norris’ race engineer). We did it.

“I guess that is how it is done. Finally. Oh, I am so happy. I knew it when I came in this morning. I said today is the day, full of opportunities. I nailed it, you nailed it, thank you so much.

“Thanks mum, thanks dad, this one is for my grandma, thank you very much.”