Lewis Hamilton details main lesson from Abu Dhabi heartache ahead of 2022 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that being denied by Max Verstappen at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has helped him learn that “winning isn’t everything”.

Hamilton missed out on a record eighth world title after Verstappen was afforded the chance to overtake his title rival on the final lap of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit.

The Dutchman’s title winning move came after the controversial intervention of race director Michael Masi to restart the race after a period behind a safety car, with Hamilton left “disillusioned” by a contentious ending to a thrilling season-long title duel.

After taking a break from social media and not speaking publicly for several months, the Mercedes driver committed to returning to the Formula 1 grid in 2022 to again go in search of a record-breaking Drivers’ Championship crown.

Reflecting on what he had learned during the offseason and his silence, Hamilton expressed a belief that missing out on a fifth consecutive world title may not be a bad thing and said that people should not be “afraid of failure”.

“I think for me, my whole life has been about winning,” Hamilton said at the 2020 Dubai Expo, which is nearing a conclusion after a Covid-enforced postponement.

“I have been racing for 29 years, so I think having that mentality of always knowing you can be better... but I think during this time, [I have been] realising that winning is not everything.

“Sometimes, when you lose, you actually win and grow.

“My advice for people is: Don’t be afraid of failure because you will always meet failure on the way to success.

“I will come back to fight for that eighth [Drivers’ Championship], that is what I do.”

The 2022 F1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend.

Hamilton united with a new teammate in compatriot George Russell this season, with Red Bull’s first-time champion Verstappen again likely to be a leading contender.

Also in the mix could be Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz - the Italian team produced promising performances at the preseason testing events in Barcelona and at the Sakhir Circuit that will host the opening race of the season.

Hamilton is currently level with Michael Schumacher with seven Drivers’ Championships.