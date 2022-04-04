Jenson Button has questioned those who describe Max Verstappen as the best Formula 1 driver, saying that he thinks Lewis Hamilton is a “much more complete racing driver”.

Verstappen narrowly beat Hamilton to the 2021 Drivers’ Championship, securing his first F1 world title after a controversial end to the season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old has been considered one of the most natural talents to enter the sport in some time, and is the favourite to defend his title, with Mercedes struggling for speed early on in the new season.

While agreeing with the description of Verstappen as the most “naturally gifted” driver on the grid, Button thinks that calling the Dutchman the best outright is perhaps premature.

Urging Verstappen to follow the lead of Michael Schumacher, Button feels that the Red Bull driver has plenty more to do if he is to surpass Hamilton.

“[Is he the most] naturally gifted? Yes,” Button said of Verstappen to Sky Sports F1. “Is he the best? I don’t know if he’s the best driver that has ever lived or the best in F1 now.

“When you look at Lewis [Hamilton], you think he is a much more complete racing driver with a lot more experience, maybe that’s why.

“He [Verstappen] has got to work hard. Even if you think you’re the best, there’s still more you can do to be better. That’s where Michael Schumacher was so strong.”

Verstappen’s overtake on the final lap of the Yas Marina Circuit in December denied Hamilton an eighth world title that would have moved the 37-year-old beyond Schumacher’s record. The German is currently tied with Hamilton on seven drivers’ championships.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen went head to head for the title in 2021 (Getty Images)

Button, the 2009 world champion, is a former teammate of Hamilton, but also has plenty of familiarity with the Verstappen family.

The 42-year-old raced against Max’s father, Jos, in F1, while mother Sophie Kumpen teamed with Button in karting, and the British racing driver believes it is little surprise that Verstappen has become a leading contender.

“When you look at Max’s parents, his dad raced in F1. I raced against his dad and my first points finish was in Brazil in my second race. To get that point, I had to overtake his dad, Jos,” Button reflected.

“You didn’t want to get him upset. There was a little bit of aggression there.

“He was an amazing talent, one of the best kart drivers ever, and still probably to this day. And his mother, Sophie, I was team-mates with her in karting.

“She was a professional and one of the best in the world, so it’s definitely in the blood [for Max Verstappen].”